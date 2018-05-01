Stayfree And Jenny Mollen Aren't Holding Back On Periods And Pee

SHELTON, Conn., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC), the makers of Stayfree®, is joining forces with New York Times best-selling author and funny mom, Jenny Mollen to normalize the conversation around feminine care topics like periods and leaks, encouraging women to embrace real life moments with laughter. The new Stayfree Ultra Thin pad features All-In-One protection, allowing women to own life's surprises and not worry about holding anything in. The innovative multi-fluid technology locks in multiple types of fluid faster1 and is designed to keep women dry.

To support the launch, the brand is releasing a series of comedic digital videos to show the humorous side of unexpected, and sometimes unpleasant, daily moments women once kept to themselves. Featuring Mollen and other female comedians, each light-hearted video tackles a different common trigger moment for light bladder leakage and moisture. The first video, "Go With the Flow," premiered today on the brand's social channels. As an outspoken mom, who often shares her personal experiences on social media, Mollen knows you cannot always control everything and sometimes laughter is the best way to handle certain situations.

"Let's face it, being a mom has its fair share of less than perfect moments," said Mollen. "With Stayfree, I want to motivate other moms to own those instances and laugh about them with friends or, if they're like me, strangers online."

The video series supports the brand's "Free To Be You" tagline, which strives to give women the ability to live their best lives without holding anything in. With Stayfree All-In-One protection, there is no reason to worry about periods, leaks and moisture, giving women the freedom to be themselves.

"There are so many unpredictable things in the juggling act of life – periods and unexpected leaks included – and sometimes the best way to deal with these surprises is to share them with friends and laugh it off," said Danielle Duncan, Stayfree Brand Manager. "Through her humor and candid relatability in her writing and on social media, Jenny fully embraces this idea, creating an open dialogue around the things we go through, which make us human, and turning them into matters we can all laugh about."

For more information on the new Stayfree Ultra Thin pad, visit www.stayfree.com. To watch the full video series, follow the brand at www.facebook.com/StayfreeUSA.

New Stayfree Ultra Thin Pad with All-In-One protection

The new Stayfree Ultra Thin Pad features innovative All-In-One protection, designed to keep you dry and comfortable. The first-of-its kind blend of absorbent materials aid fast absorption and increased dryness, regardless of viscosity. Select absorbent materials ensure liquids lock in faster2 and the absorbent core keeps liquids trapped, keeping you feeling dry and more importantly, fresh. Available in the feminine care aisle, the Stayfree Ultra Thin Pad is available in Regular, Regular Wingless, Long and Overnight in mass, grocery and drug retailers nationwide and online, starting at $2.99.

About Stayfree

Stayfree® is a feminine care brand with pads that deliver the protection you need to feel confident every day. The Stayfree® product line includes daily pads in a range of absorbencies offering odor control, comfortable coverage and protection, including Stayfree® Ultra Thin, Stayfree® Regular, and Stayfree® Maxi. Stayfree® is an Edgewell Personal Care® brand, with products available nationally and online at mass, grocery and drug retailers. For more information, please visit www.stayfree.com.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding, Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

1 *Vs. leading value brand average LBL insult while sitting

2 Vs. leading value brand average LBL insult while sitting

