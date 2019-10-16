Stayhealthy and Daniel Baldwin Join Forces to Curtail Health Problems; Partnership Will Leverage Engagement Power of Healthcare and Entertainment

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayhealthy announced today that it joined forces with Daniel Baldwin, the successful actor and entrepreneur, to bring attention to and provide solutions for health challenges that result from conditions of excess body fat. This partnership continues Mr. Baldwin's long-term relationship with Robert Ferguson, Stayhealthy's health ambassador and noted nutrition expert.

Following Mr. Baldwin's long history with drug addiction and recovery, he became a spokesman for other patients on television and radio, including on Fox and VH1. As a member of the Baldwin entertainment dynasty, his commitment to using media to make people more aware of healthy living has become an inspiration to many. The story of his weight loss using Stayhealthy's Diet Free Life program, which was created and made a global success by Ferguson, is the subject of a new documentary to be released in 2020 called "My Promise to PJ."

According to Mr. Baldwin, "I was diagnosed with diabetes. My A1C was 9.6, and my triglycerides exceeded 3,000. According to my doctor, I was a walking time bomb. A heart attack or stroke was looming. I had to change immediately. Then I met Robert Ferguson, who introduced me to 'Diet Free Life.' I lost 60 pounds, and all of my numbers have tumbled. Diet Free Life saved my life."

"Daniel took control of his health and is an example of what can be done to reverse the challenges of addiction and other adverse health conditions," Ferguson stated. "At one time, he was addicted to alcohol and drugs and was very overweight. His courageous decision to turn his life around resulted not only in weight loss, but a significant reduction in blood glucose levels from dangerous levels to normal as well as a reduction in cholesterol. Helping Daniel on his journey to a healthier life has been one of the most rewarding experiences of mine. All of us at Stayhealthy are delighted that he has agreed to work with us in a combined mission to improve people's health."

Mr. Baldwin is working to help promote Stayhealthy's mobile app solutions, dedicated to educating and engaging users about their health through a unique combination of patented healthcare tools enhanced with augmented reality technology.

Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has brought together the most advanced tools to measure, track and change the health and wellness status of millions of users. Over the decades, Stayhealthy has learned what doesn't work in healthcare, and as a result, has identified engagement, education and retention as its core strategic initiatives. Stayhealthy is now launching a mobile platform with apps based on highly accurate, clinically valid screening tools delivered with patented augmented reality technology.

Led by Chairman and former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission has been focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

