Stayhealthy Music Releases its First Single by The Snack Town All-Stars With Dance Track Called "The Stay Healthy Shake"

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayhealthy Music announced today that it released its debut single, "The Stay Healthy Shake," distributed through Bungalo Records and Universal Music Group. The song is by The Snack Town All-Stars , the first act signed by Stayhealthy Music, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stayhealthy, Inc.

"The Stay Healthy Shake is designed to get children up and moving, dancing, and most of all—exercising. The Snack Town All-Star band and dance song are natural extensions of Stayhealthy's popular Color Quest AR (augmented reality) app, which is designed to engage children in learning about their bodies and healthy nutrition. The initial response to the app has been tremendous because it combines education with entertainment. But exercise is also vital for a young child to enjoy a healthy life. So, by providing them with a great song and visuals, children can have fun being active as they sing along and dance," stated Paul Ring, Stayhealthy Music's President. This debut single is being followed up with a second single toward the end of the year, which the label will announce shortly.

Stayhealthy Music is a division of Stayhealthy, Inc., a company dedicated to innovating new ways of engaging, educating and empowering people about their personal health and wellness. The new label recently signed with Universal Music Group on worldwide distribution for its children's music.

About Stayhealthy, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has brought together the most advanced tools to measure, track, and change the health and wellness status of millions of users. Over the decades, Stayhealthy has learned what doesn't work in healthcare, and as a result, has identified engagement, education, and retention as its core strategic initiatives. Stayhealthy is now launching a mobile platform with apps based on highly accurate, clinically valid screening tools delivered with patented augmented reality technology.

Led by Chairman and former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission has been focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

For more information visit www.stayhealthy.com .

Media Contact:

Kiana Carter

226350@email4pr.com

(424) 230-3770

SOURCE Stayhealthy, Inc.