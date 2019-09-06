Stayhealthy's Color Quest AR Earns Five Star Rating from Leading Certification Body for Educational Apps

MONROVIA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayhealthy, an augmented reality (AR) powered healthcare technology company, today announced that the Educational App Store, the leading independent certification body for educational apps, certified its premier children's app, Color Quest AR, and awarded it a perfect score . The free-to-play Color Quest AR app, which features innovative uses of AR technology to create a fun and engaging learning experience, is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play .

Stayhealthy's Color Quest AR Is a Magical Look Into the Wonders of the Human Body

The Educational App Store uses experienced and practicing teachers to carry out app certifications and reviews. They score individual apps against the organization's unique rubrics' learning criteria, and only the very best contenders receive its prestigious 5-star rating. Teachers reviews cover every aspect of the app – from effectiveness to user experience.

In its review, Color Quest AR is described as a "well-made app that has a good motive and a novel way of achieving its aims." The reviewing educator praises the coloring and AR activities for "working together extremely well" and being "very entertaining." They also note that the effect of the dancing fruits and vegetables is "realistic enough that many people are guilty of a quick peek outside of the screen to see whether the floor area remains free of cartoons in reality!"

"We are so thrilled to receive this award from such a well-respected organization! The choices parents and kids make today around the way they eat, exercise and spend time together can have life-long implications on their health and wellness," said John Collins, CEO of Stayhealthy. "Color Quest AR is a first-of-its-kind mobile app designed to make health and nutrition educational and fun to explore."

About Stayhealthy, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has brought together the most advanced tools to measure, track and change the health and wellness status of millions of users. Since that time, the company participated in building the largest network of 11,000 biometric kiosks, installed in the USA and Canada, that deliver two screenings a second. Over the decades, Stayhealthy has learned what doesn't work in healthcare, and as a result, has identified engagement, education, and retention as its core strategic initiatives. With its diverse team of experts and creative minds from medicine, science, technology, media, advertising and design, Stayhealthy is now launching a mobile platform with a robust suite of personalized healthcare apps. This new offering is differentiated not only through its highly accurate, clinically valid screening tools, but with its dynamic use of augmented reality images created using patented technology, as a way to add further emotional impact.

Led by Chairman and former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission has been focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

For more information visit www.stayhealthy.com .

