Stayhealthy's 'Diet Free Life' Launches "The Stayhealthy Experience" Podcast with Celebrity Guest Chuck D.; The Weekly Show Combines Entertainment, Sports and Healthcare

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayhealthy announced today that it is producing a new podcast called "The Stayhealthy Experience" hosted by Robert Ferguson, Stayhealthy's health ambassador and noted nutrition expert. The weekly program will feature conversations centered on healthy living with celebrity guests from sports and entertainment, as well as experts in personal fitness, wellness and healthcare. The first episode will premiere on November 5 with Hip Hop legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Chuck D. as special guest.

"Robert has worked with many entertainers and athletes over the years to help them improve their well-being, and it's rewarding to see their enthusiastic response to working with him on this important show," stated John Collins, CEO of Stayhealthy. "To hear these remarkable celebrities share their own health journeys in an honest and open way is impactful and will reach all age groups. It's the perfect extension of our mission to create engagement and education about healthcare through entertainment."

Ferguson adds, "I'm excited about 'The Stayhealthy Experience' for many reasons. Our goal is to have uplifting dialogue about the impact of excess body fat on health, happiness, communities and our economy. It's important to educate and entertain our audience with solution-focused conversations. This show is the place where people can hear directly from their favorite entertainers and athletes how they stay healthy."

The premiere episode with Chuck D. features a wide-ranging interview that covers his life experiences as an artist, his personal health regimen and habits, and what makes a successful performer as it relates to health and wellness. In addition to legend Chuck D., the podcast is expected to feature celebrity guests including actor Daniel Baldwin, Herb Dean and many others.

About Stayhealthy, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has brought together the most advanced tools to measure, track and change the health and wellness status of millions of users. Over the decades, Stayhealthy has learned what doesn't work in healthcare, and as a result, has identified engagement, education and retention as its core strategic initiatives. Stayhealthy is now launching a mobile platform with apps based on highly accurate, clinically valid screening tools delivered with patented augmented reality technology.

Led by Chairman and former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission has been focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

For more information, visit www.stayhealthy.com.

Media Contact:

Kiana Carter

227733@email4pr.com

(424) 230-3770

SOURCE Stayhealthy, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.stayhealthy.com

