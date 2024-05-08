Staying on Top of Administrative State Legislation Across All 50 States Has Never Been Easier

Ballotpedia Announces First Nationwide Resource for Administrative State Bill Tracking

MIDDLETON, Wis., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia , the nation's premiere source for unbiased information on elections, politics, and policy, today announced its new 50 State Administrative State Legislation Tracker . The first nationwide resource for state-level administrative state bill tracking, it provides a free, one-stop hub for individuals to follow administrative state legislative reforms in every state legislature, from introduction to enactment.

The new tracker's database is conveniently categorized and searchable, aligned with the five pillars of the administrative state:

Nondelegation,

Judicial deference,

Executive control of agencies,

Procedural rights, and

Agency dynamics.

Ballotpedia's federal and state-level administrative state resources are a gateway to learning about how executive branch administrative agencies create, adjudicate, and enforce their own rules. Our coverage features neutral, nonpartisan, encyclopedic content about concepts, laws, court cases, executive orders, scholarly work, government activity, and other material related to the administrative state.

"Our new Administrative State Legislation Tracker deepens our coverage scope and provides an additional, unparalleled resource to help journalists, scholars, activists, and everyday readers stay abreast of the changing administrative state landscape," said Caitlin Styrsky, Ballotpedia's Chief Policy Editor.

Move quickly and focus on what matters most

With Ballotpedia's Administrative State Legislation Tracker, navigating the landscape of administrative state legislative reform has never been more efficient. Say goodbye to the laborious and time-consuming process of aggregating legislation across the 50 states. Bill text is translated into easy-to-read, everyday language, making it easier to understand and monitor developments, trends, and reforms.

Ballotpedia's tracker is updated daily and provides an accurate, seamless workflow, giving users time back in their schedules to focus on what matters most.

Access to the BP Administrative State Legislation Tracker is free and requires no login or sign-up.

Check out a short video overview of our Administrative State Legislation Tracker here !

About Ballotpedia Legislation Trackers

Ballotpedia's legislation trackers provide a free (no login or sign-in required) and centralized hub that makes staying on top of legislation and legislative reforms across all 50 states easier than ever. Founded on Ballotpedia's hallmark principle of being neutral on the issues, but passionate about the facts, our legislation trackers are updated in real-time and designed to be easily searchable. Used as a go-to resource for voters, reporters, researchers, academics, and activists, they capture any bill introduced on the given topic across all of the 50-state legislatures, and track bill movement every step of the way.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 450,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

SOURCE BALLOTPEDIA