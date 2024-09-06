Staying Safe from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE): A Comprehensive Q&A with Mosquito Squad® VP - Dr. Kurt Vandock, PhD

MACON, Ga., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a rare but serious virus, continue to rise in parts of the Northeast, Mosquito Squad® is helping homeowners stay informed about the virus and the important safety measures to take.

With much still to learn about EEE, Dr. Kurt Vandock, PhD in Cell Biology and Entomology and Vice President of Strategic Growth at Mosquito Squad, is sharing what homeowners need to know about the mosquito-borne virus to help reduce the risk of transmission as mosquito season continues.

How can I tell if my child or pet has EEE versus another mosquito-borne illness?

Infection can cause a range of illnesses. Most people have no symptoms; others get only a mild flu-like illness with fever, headache, and sore throat. For people with infection of the central nervous system, a sudden fever (103ºF to 106ºF), severe headache, and stiff neck can be followed quickly by seizures and coma. The best way to confirm any illness is with an approved and accurate test administered by a medical professional.

What should I do if I suspect that someone in my family has EEE?

Seeking immediate medical attention is key with any arbovirus. Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a serious disease with symptoms occurring fast. If you live in an area with noted EEE activity and have flu-like symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito you should seek medical care immediately.

Are there certain times of the day when contracting EEE is more likely?

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn. Culiseta melanura is the primary vector of EEE and can bite at any time of the day; however, studies indicate it is most active around dusk.

How can I keep my family safe from EEE as school and extracurricular activities commence?

Avoiding areas where mosquitoes are numerous and EEE has been reported is a great first line of defense. When this is not possible, dressing with long sleeves, pants, closed toe shoes, and defending with repellant can all help mitigate exposure to mosquito bites.

My town is coordinating aerial sprays to help mitigate the mosquito population in the area. Does that mean that I don't need to take any other measures to protect my yard?

The insecticides sprayed from airplanes and trucks are non-residual broad-spectrum insecticides that kill insects on contact. These products are only effective while they are in the air and can contact a target pest. Targeted barrier sprays such as the ones deployed by Mosquito Squad provide longer term control of mosquitoes and are more selective since they are only applied where mosquitoes rest and harbor. Additionally, local larviciding is completed which helps interrupt the entire lifecycle of the mosquito.

SOURCE Mosquito Squad