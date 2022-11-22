Staying Safe This Thanksgiving

Moses & Rooth Offering Free Sober Ride Campaign During the 2022 Holiday

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help make communities safer during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Moses & Rooth is offering a free ride in Orlando for those deciding to celebrate with drinks or controlled substances this year. The purpose of the event, which the firm puts on every year, is to prevent unnecessary accidents on the road.

Thanksgiving Accident Statistics

Thanksgiving Sober Rides Campaign

Since there are so many people celebrating Thanksgiving, the chance of having an accident is much greater than on a regular day. According to the National Safety Council , around 29% of all fatal crashes around the Thanksgiving holiday period involve a drunk driver. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nearly 800 people died during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from years 2015 to 2019 due to a drunk driver.

How the Sober Ride Campaign Works

If you happen to be drinking alcohol, smoking, vaping, or consuming a controlled substance, call a taxi or ride-share. After you pay for your ride, make a copy of your receipt and mail it along with your PayPal email to the following address:

Attn: Sober Rides

115 Granada Court

Orlando, FL 32803

Once the firm receives your receipt, they will review your ride and reimburse you for the ride via PayPal. Keep in mind that rides taken only between November 23, 2022, and November 26, 2022, will be reimbursed. In addition, the following details apply:

Valid for a single one-way ride only;

Only one reimbursement per household;

Participants must be 21 years of age or older;

Reimbursements are limited to $20 , including a 10% tip;

, including a 10% tip; Offer valid for the first 100 reimbursement requests received; and

All requests must be received by the firm within seven days of the end date.

When it comes to the criminal justice system, the founding attorneys of Moses & Rooth have in-depth knowledge of the process. With experience as former prosecutors, Moses & Rooth understands the strategies used by state and federal attorneys to push criminal charges. With that knowledge, Moses & Rooth is dedicated to fighting for the rights of those accused of a crime. That means being available 24/7 to answer any questions you may have about your case and charging reasonable rates.

