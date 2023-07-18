Staying Sharp Through PDO Max® Train the Trainer Event

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO Max, Inc., a leader in FDA cleared Polydioxanone (PDO) threads-in-cannula medical devices for non-surgical tissue repositioning, recently assembled its training team for its annual training conference, in Boston, to ensure their 25 trainers have the latest techniques and product knowledge.

PDO Max Trainer Lisa Topham, RN, BSN, owner of Split Rock Aesthetic, demonstrating PDO Max's new thread Levo Molded Max to the group of trainers.
PDO Max Trainers from all across the country came together in Boston in June.
Over the past year, PDO MAX, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, has expanded its team of national trainers to a total of twenty-five trainers. Driven by the growing demand for PDO thread procedures, additional expert trainers have been training physicians and practitioners across the country on this minimally invasive alternative to the booming facelift procedure.

This year's training conference included training on new advanced techniques, such as the Vertical Enhance™ using PDO Max's Levo Lock threads, the Tulip Technique using its proprietary Duo Needles, and the newest addition, a contouring thread, the Molded Levo Max.

The training conference also served to educate the trainers on the company's latest offerings, PDO AfterGlo™ and a stamping multi-needle stimulator called Glowpin™, which will launch in August. PDO AfterGlo is a hydrating skin booster made of PDO in powder form and Hyaluronic Acid (HA). HA can smooth rough surfaces and provide a protective layer to help skin retain moisture. It also strengthens the skin to improve elasticity and resilience.

"One area we refuse to skimp is on training our team," Giovanna McCarthy, CEO, states. "Each trainer has years of experience in the medical or aesthetic field, and expansive knowledge specifically on PDO threads. Over and over, our customers tell me that our trainers make the difference in how they are able to deliver rejuvenation results to their own customers, and that is what makes us different in the marketplace!"

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

