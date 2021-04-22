StayLinked Announces 2020 Partners of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation, the leader of innovative terminal emulation solutions for the supply chain industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2020 Partner of the Year awards. "2020 was a challenging year, not only for us, our partners, and our customers, but for everyone across the globe," said Dan Hogan, President of StayLinked. "This year, perhaps more than most, we honor the sacrifices of all of our partners, and we congratulate all of our partners of the year on their incredible performance in the face of adversity, and together we look forward to confronting the ongoing demands that emerged from the past year."

We are honored to recognize partners in the following categories:

Global Partner of the Year and North American Partner of the Year - SMG3, Schaumburg, Illinois

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3) is an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. SMG3 consults companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. SMG3's focus is to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs.

Latin American Partner of the Year – American Scan, Colombia

American Scan is a Colombian company headquartered in Medellín. American Scan are an authorized center for specialized services and integration solutions for the barcode industry: devices for reading, thermal printing, data capture, mobility, and POS systems.

European Partner of the Year – Norlan, Germany

Norlan focuses on system integration of Auto-ID applications for warehouse and transportation logistics. Rapid identification, recording, tracking and transmission of data in company processes with the help of mobile systems is becoming increasingly important. The multitude of hardware components, the different norms, and standards, as well as short technology cycles makes it difficult for customers to select the right solution due to their complexity. The implementation of customer-specific requirements and optimization goals are the primary focus for the employees of Norlan.

Distributor of the Year – ScanSource

ScanSource is a worldwide leader in offering the industry's best AIDC, point-of-sale, communications, physical security, and emerging technology solutions. We are committed to providing the value-added services and support that enable our customers to be successful. Their goal is to be a trusted partner to their employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and shareholders.

WMS of the Year – Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace.

StayLinked Certified Engineer of the Year – Valentin Olmedo, Honeywell

As a premier StayLinked hardware partner, Honeywell has been instrumental to StayLinked's growth around the globe. A large part of this success has been the expectation and the ability of Honeywell engineers to leverage their expert technical knowledge and decades of nurturing relationships to provide industry-best outcomes for customers. One engineer in particular, Valentin Olmedo, has repeatedly gone above and beyond these expectations. Valentin worked tightly with the StayLinked team to implement features that addressed his customer's requirements. We are delighted to announce that his efforts have earned him the 2020 StayLinked Certified Engineer of the Year award.

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe.

For more information, visit www.staylinked.com, email [email protected], or call +1-714-918-7700.

Press Contact:

Jay Cichosz

StayLinked Corporation

714-918-7709

SOURCE StayLinked Corporation

Related Links

http://www.staylinked.com

