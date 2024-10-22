StayLinked Announces Joe Wilson as New Chief Revenue Officer

Joe Wilson brings decades of experience to drive growth with a focus on easy deployment, fair licensing, and unmatched customer support

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked, the leader in modern terminal emulation solutions and intelligent automation for the supply chain, is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Wilson as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Joe brings a wealth of experience and proven success in driving revenue growth and building strong customer relationships within the technology and supply chain industries.

Joe Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer, StayLinked

As StayLinked continues to expand its market presence and innovation leadership, Joe Wilson will play a pivotal role in aligning global sales strategies, enhancing partner ecosystems, and maximizing customer value through StayLinked's suite of next-generation products. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating the company's growth trajectory while ensuring customers benefit from StayLinked's fair licensing model, best-in-class support, and easy-to-deploy solutions.

Joe joins StayLinked with over 25 years of experience in enterprise sales and business development. He formerly served as the Global Vice President of Sales for Ivanti Wavelink, where he played a pivotal role in driving sales growth and expanding market presence, successfully launching strategic initiatives, and forging strong alliances with industry-leading partners. His extensive background equips him to significantly contribute to StayLinked's continued success and growth in the industry.

Justin Griffith, Chairman and CTO of StayLinked, expressed his confidence in Joe's ability to continue StayLinked's customer-focused mission: "We're thrilled to have Joe Wilson on board to help us continue to deliver on what we do best: providing the easiest, most reliable solutions in the market with the fairest licensing model and the best support in the industry. StayLinked has always been about simplifying the customer experience while ensuring businesses get maximum value, and Joe's leadership will help us strengthen this commitment even further."

Joe Wilson added, "StayLinked has set the standard for delivering solutions that are easy to deploy while maximizing value to its customers, and I'm excited to join a team that prioritizes both. With StayLinked's solutions, not only is deployment straightforward, but the ongoing support is truly unmatched. I look forward to driving growth while maintaining the high level of service and fairness that StayLinked is known for."

Joe's appointment comes as StayLinked continues to strengthen StayLinked SmartTE, a solution that modernizes and enhances legacy terminal emulation systems. SmartTE is designed to provide a seamless, easy-to-use interface for mission-critical applications within the supply chain, while maintaining StayLinked's commitment to fair licensing and delivering exceptional customer support. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com or follow us on LinkedIn for updates.

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the leading provider of modern terminal emulation solutions that enable intelligent automation for the supply chain. Known for its fair licensing, industry-leading support, and easy-to-use software, StayLinked enhances productivity, reduces downtime, and optimizes workflows for businesses worldwide. StayLinked's solutions enable seamless migration, integration, and management of mission-critical systems across a variety of industries.

