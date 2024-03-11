StayLinked Announces Winners of 2023 Partner of the Year Awards

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation, the leader of innovative terminal emulation solutions for the supply chain industry, today announced the winners of its '2023 Partner of the Year Awards'.

"2023 was a very exciting year for StayLinked as once again we saw significant increase in our market share across all of our worldwide territories," said Ron Caines, StayLinked's President of Sales.

StayLinked Partners of the Year

"This continued momentum is driven by the outstanding efforts of our partner community. Their hard work and commitment to selling StayLinked's enterprise grade terminal emulation software, SmartTE, and our no-code new technology adoption platform, Evolve, is vital to our success.

"The entire StayLinked team joins me in thanking each and every one of our partners for their support and in offering our congratulations to the award winners. Together we will work to ensure continued success!" added Caines.

StayLinked 2023 Award Winners:

Global Partner of Year – Manhattan Associates

For the second year running Atlanta, GA based Manhattan Associates, a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce, wins this category.

North American Partner of the Year – SMG3

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3), an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises, is another winner of the same category in consecutive years.

Latin America Partner of the Year – Mobilis

Located in the western area of Mexico City, Mobilis, with its SmartTE expertise, takes organisations' data collection operations to the next level with intelligent telnet connectivity software.

Asia Pacific Partner of the Year – Gamma Solutions Pty. Ltd

Gamma Solutions, located in Victoria, Australia specializes in data capture hardware and software, and designs systems varying in complexity from simple programs for barcode readers in a batch mode to sophisticated implementations involving wireless infrastructure.

European Partner of the Year – DatAction

Since 1989, DatAction has been a reliable partner for the digitization and automation of business-critical logistics processes. With offices in Belgium and the Netherlands it serves the Benelux market and brings to life innovative projects across Europe. https://www.dataction.com/en/

TekTerm for Android Partner of the Year – PIINK TEKNOLOGY

Another winner of the same category two years in a row, PIINK Technology based in Toulouse, France, was founded in 2017. The company develops innovative and mobile solutions, based mainly on artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies.

Solution Partner of the Year – The Barcode Warehouse

The Barcode Warehouse is the UK's leading specialist provider of barcode technology, RFID, labelling and enterprise mobility solutions. It is a UK family business with 35 years of experience and a reputation for exceptional customer service.

About StayLinked:

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, and emerging IIoT technologies. For more than two decades, StayLinked has delivered revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com .

