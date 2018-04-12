StayLinked Continues Impressive Growth with Global Expansion, New Headquarters

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation continued its trend of double-digit growth in 2017, and announced today that the company has relocated to new headquarters in Irvine, California. In addition to new offices, meeting spaces, and training facilities, the 6,000-square-foot facility is also the new home of StayLinked Labs, the innovation space which includes a warehouse production environment, an automation testing center, and a 3D modeling and printing facility for developing proofs-of-concept.

"StayLinked SmartTE is the most advanced Terminal Emulation software solution in the world," says StayLinked President, Dan Hogan. "Our ongoing, successful expansion in the European, Latin American, and Asia-Pacific regions reflects that. We're committed to accelerating not only the growth of our company, but of our global partners and customers as well. With StayLinked Labs, we will continue to lead innovation in this space and provide our customers with the most comprehensive TE solution available."

Innovation Continues to Propel StayLinked Growth

Last year StayLinked grew its business substantially, and that expansion shows no signs of slowing down. "We experienced 40% growth in 2017," says Jay Cichosz, StayLinked Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "We've accomplished this, in large part, because of the relationships we've been able to build across the globe. With the most advanced Terminal Emulation solution on the market, and with our ongoing commitment to providing unmatched technical support, we're seeing exponential growth in the European and Asia-Pacific markets. We expect this trend to accelerate in 2018. The new StayLinked headquarters and research and development facility will only strengthen our position as the leaders in the Terminal Emulation space."

StayLinked Labs: Innovating for Today and Tomorrow

Using SmartTE as an integral part of an innovative solution, StayLinked Labs has already created and implemented a successful automated conveyor application for one of the largest athletic apparel companies in the world.

"Using a combination of rapid prototyping technologies like 3D printing and Arduino, paired with hand-coded hardware control programs, we were able to replicate and pilot the customer's planned automated conveyor operation within a week of inception," says Justin Griffith, StayLinked CTO.

While traditional automation implementations could take months to see operation in full production, all with great expense and risk to the customer, StayLinked's solution took weeks to implement in full production and required no changes to the backend application. The automation framework developed by StayLinked Labs has been so successful that the next release of StayLinked SmartTE will give customers early access to some of the hardware automation features being used in production today.

Graphics at the Speed of Text

StayLinked has also partnered with Font Awesome to include a robust set of vector icons displayed as Unicode font characters. This new feature eliminates the need for picture file hosting, management, and maintenance. Now anyone modernizing TE applications can use iconography that renders at the speed of pure text.

"We've been advised by one of the top firms in the field of eye-tracking and the neuroscience of human attention. Some of their most valuable insights revolve around just how powerful iconography is in gaining user attention and sustained focus," adds Griffith. "With StayLinked Labs integrating science and technologies designed to optimize human-computer interaction, we can work smarter toward what actually makes users adopt and embrace improvements to the jobs they do every day."

Font Awesome is also fully supported in StayLinked's new Smart Tiles feature. Built to expand on the innovative Smart Keyboard feature set, Smart Tiles allows customers to create text- or icon-based keyboards and button overlays without ever having to deploy configuration files to individual devices.

StayLinked iQ and Zebra Savanna: Partners in Productivity

Last September, Zebra Technologies unveiled Savanna, a real-time visibility platform that gives Zebra hardware customers insights into certain asset and operational data sets, and announced a partnership with StayLinked to bring this unique value to their customers. Using StayLinked iQ, a new product which delivers intelligence and actionable insight to Terminal Emulation customers, StayLinked will facilitate the development of vertically-oriented applications using edge data and associated insights from Savanna.

"Most Terminal Emulation environments have been starved of valuable information over the past 15 years," says Padraig Regan, who directs StayLinked Labs. "Now, we can provide our customers with real worker productivity data and highlight what actions need to be taken to improve and maximize productivity. There is a lot of anticipation and excitement in the market around StayLinked iQ, which is due to be released commercially in the coming months."

About StayLinked

With the introduction of host-based, thin client emulation in 2002, StayLinked Terminal Emulation changed the landscape of wireless host-based application delivery and stability. The company has continued to drive innovation with true software-only emulation session persistence; centralized session configuration, control, and management of wireless emulation sessions (Telnet/SSH); terminal emulation application modernization (SmartTE), and the only Business Intelligence product designed for terminal emulation environments (StayLinked iQ). StayLinked software is available for all popular mobile devices from those running traditional operating systems such as DOS, CE, and Windows Mobile to the latest versions of iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com, email info@StayLinked.com, or call +1-714-918-7700.

