StayLinked Hires Richard Baker as Director of Channel Sales in North America

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation, the leader in modern Terminal Emulation solutions, today announced that Richard Baker has joined the company as Director of Channel Sales in North America. The expansion of the leadership team comes as StayLinked is scaling its enterprise warehouse solutions to include industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) solutions through strategic partnerships using Evolve, StayLinked's new pioneering integration platform.

Richard Baker, StayLinked Director of Channel Sales in North America

Richard is an accomplished industry leader with deep expertise in warehouse and supply chains solutions. Most recently, he was Senior Channel Account Manager at Zebra Technologies, a global supply chain hardware manufacturer with more than $5 billion in annual revenue. With more than thirty years of experience in the data collection industry, Richard's roles have included field service, technical sales support, channel partner software, and hardware management.

"We're in very interesting times as terminal emulation environments, and the industry as a whole, continues to move forward into automation, robotics, and other cutting-edge IIoT peripherals," said Ron Caines, President of Sales at StayLinked. "The market is looking for a robust integration solution to help them optimize productivity without having to commit to proprietary systems, development and scripting resources, and the high risk, high cost that comes with them. Richard understands this and his expertise will allow him to help our reseller community navigate these waters."

Richard has successfully collaborated with partner and customer relationships to positively impact business development and customer satisfaction, and he maintains a reputation for being creative in finding solutions and driving issues to resolution for partners and customers.

"I'm continually seeking to expand my knowledge and understanding of technologies to use in building opportunities and solving problems," Richard says. "StayLinked has an incredible reputation industry-wide for innovation and reliability. It's the perfect fit that allows me to utilize my experience to help resellers find their footing with this revolutionary approach to IIoT integration."

Richard comes to StayLinked as Kevin Hoostal, StayLinked's Director of Channel Sales, transitions into retirement.

"We're happy for Kevin as he starts a new chapter," said Ron Caines. "We sincerely appreciate his years of successful relationship building with our valued resellers and customers. We are very much looking forward to Richard building on the successes we've had at StayLinked while Kevin directed our channel in North America."

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe.

