StayLinked Proudly Announces 2021 Partners of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation, the leader of innovative terminal emulation solutions for the supply chain industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Partner of the Year awards. "This was a pivotal year for StayLinked, for our partners, and for the industry," said Ron Caines, President of Sales at StayLinked. "We continue to rely heavily on our partner community to not only extend our reach in a global marketplace, but to offer product expertise and industry-leading support. We congratulate all of our partners of the year on their valuable contributions in 2021, and we look forward to what promises to be another spectacular year."



We are honored to recognize partners in the following categories:

Global Partner of the Year – Manhattan Associates, Atlanta, Georgia

Since 1990, innovation has been at the heart of everything they do at Manhattan Associates. They've put nearly $600 million into research and development since 2009, $88 million in 2019 alone. And 90% of Manhattan's workforce is directly focused on delivering customer value. They are committed to developing new, powerful ways to leverage emerging technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, to provide a single vision: to be the nucleus of innovation transforming consumer experiences.

North American Partner of the Year - SMG3, Schaumburg, Illinois

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3) is an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. SMG3 consults companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. SMG3's focus is to keep businesses up to date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs.

European Partner of the Year - The Barcode Warehouse, UK

The Barcode Warehouse is the UK's leading specialist provider of barcode technology, RFID, labeling and enterprise mobility solutions. They are a UK family business with more than 30 years' experience and a reputation for exceptional customer service. They help organizations transform their operations with the latest technology, software and labeling solutions, and their own, unrivalled mobile managed services. Their extensive experience across a wide range of industries helps our clients increase performance, operate more efficiently and be more competitive; from education to utilities, retail to manufacturing, healthcare to logistics.

Latin American Partner of the Year - BOREAL Technologies, Argentina

A company focused on innovation since 2002, Boreal continues betting on innovation as a path of growth and support for their clients' implementations. The Boreal team is fully focused on bringing innovation, with a commitment to customer support. Boreal offers extensive industry experience and proven results in providing mobile computing solutions to customers in a broad range of markets: Airports, Automotive, Field Service, Government, Ports, Transportation, and many others.

Distributor of the Year – ScanSourc

ScanSource is a worldwide leader in offering the industry's best AIDC, point-of-sale, communications, physical security and emerging technology solutions. They are committed to providing the value-added services and support that enable their customers to be successful. Their goal is to be a trusted partner to their employees, customers, suppliers, communities and shareholders.

Technology Partner of the Year, North America - Fetch Robotics

Fetch Robotics is an award-winning intralogistics automation company headquartered in Silicon Valley. By combining autonomous mobile robotics with the power of the cloud, the Fetch Cloud Robotics Platform provides on-demand automation solutions for material handling and inventory management, with the power to find, track, and move almost anything in any facility. Fetch Robotics' solutions and services are deployed in leading distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing centers around the world, augmenting workforces to drive increased efficiency and productivity.

Technology Partner of the Year, EMEA - ProGlove

Founded in 2014, ProGlove is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and builds the smallest, lightest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world. ProGlove's industrial wearables connect the shopfloor worker to the Internet of Things. The wearables combined with ProGlove's industry analytics software platform promote human-machine collaboration and drive the digitization across the shopfloor. ProGlove's customers include some of the most iconic global industrial brands, pioneers and innovators in manufacturing and production, logistics and warehousing, retail and e-commerce, and post and parcel.

TekTerm for Android Partner of the Year – PIINK TEKNOLOGY

PIINK TEKNOLOGY was founded in 2017. They develop innovative and intuitive mobile solutions, mainly based on Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision technologies. It is thanks to the talent of their employees, their open-mindedness and their professional approach that they are both explorers of today and creators of the world of tomorrow.

StayLinked Solution Ambassador of the Year - Adam Robinson, Senior Solutions Architect, Honeywell

It is our pleasure to congratulate Adam on being selected as our 2021 Solution Ambassador of the Year.

We sincerely appreciate Adam's support for our products in Australia and this award is in recognition of his efforts for serving our mutual customers and ensuring that their experience with StayLinked SmartTE is exceptional.

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services.

