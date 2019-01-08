StayLinked Terminal Emulation Software Achieves Certified Integration with Spectralink Versity Smartphone

"In every industry, organizations recognize that sustainable growth will require tools that help inform and empower their staff to work smarter and more efficiently," says Andrew Duncan, VP of Product Management and Technology Solutions at Spectralink. "Spectralink and StayLinked address these needs by empowering workers to more easily connect to and navigate legacy systems that house data critical to their day-to-day tasks and workflows."

With the certification of StayLinked SmartTE for the Versity smartphone, mobile workers can:



View real-time data to improve workflow efficiency and accuracy with easy, secure and direct access to legacy backend systems, such as product inventory and customer account data

Streamline workflows by utilizing customized keyboards, fast scanning input, dynamic screen generation and other user-friendly options

Minimize IT complexities with consistent operations and management across mobile devices

Two leading-edge technologies, one exceptional solution

Purpose built for the rigors and requirements of today's diverse workflows and working environments, the Versity smartphone delivers enterprise-grade performance, superior voice quality, and proven reliability in a durable, slim, lightweight design that is easy to carry and use.

SmartTE from StayLinked augments these capabilities by streamlining information access and exchange to improve workflows, operational efficiency and staff productivity in many of today's toughest and most competitive industries, including warehousing, manufacturing, logistics, retail, hospitality and healthcare. Deployed through Versity's open Android platform, StayLinked SmartTE is the most advanced Terminal Emulation solution in the world, providing integration with new and emerging technologies, seamless Android migration, unmatched levels of security, and powerful modernization capabilities.

"We are extremely excited about this next level of partnership," explains Dan Hogan, President of StayLinked. "The Spectralink Versity platform is testing the boundaries of today's enterprise devices, and the certification of our solution on it will give our customers access to the data and teams they need—reliably and securely—while providing room for new services and capabilities that can lead to new levels of success in the future."

Partnering for success: Spectralink AIMS partner program

The successful partnership and joint solution offering of Spectralink and StayLinked is just one of many successes made possible through Spectralink's Application Integration and Management Solutions (AIMS). Established in 2014, the AIMS program provides a collaborative environment for partners and Spectralink to work together to integrate and enrich solutions for enterprise customers in retail and other key industries.

About StayLinked

With the introduction of host-based, thin client emulation in 2002, StayLinked Terminal Emulation changed the landscape of wireless host-based application delivery and stability. The company has continued to drive innovation with true software-only emulation session persistence; centralized session configuration, control, and management of wireless emulation sessions (Telnet/SSH); terminal emulation application modernization (SmartTE), and the only Business Intelligence product designed for terminal emulation environments (StayLinked iQ). StayLinked software is available for all popular mobile devices from those running traditional operating systems such as DOS, CE, and Windows Mobile to the latest versions of iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com, email info@StayLinked.com, or call +1-714-918-7700.

About Spectralink

Spectralink leads the enterprise mobility market with industry's most deployed mobility solution portfolio optimized for mission-critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality applications. As the enterprises transition to mobile workflows, Spectralink is at the forefront of the industry transformation through its innovative end-to-end mobility portfolio. Designed for challenging RF environments, our mobile solutions enable enterprises to streamline their workflows and deliver a positive customer experience. To protect our customers' investments in UC platforms, we offer the best interoperability in the industry with the leading call control platforms. Since 1990, Spectralink has deployed millions of mobile devices worldwide – providing enterprises with the industry's most reliable, high quality and secure mobility solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.spectralink.com/.

