Staymobile Adds to Leadership Team as Growth Continues

"Rob has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational and commercial accomplishments," said Brian Hutto, Chief Executive Officer. "He has proven to be a trusted leader and brings a strong reputation for transforming operational processes that turn companies into industry leaders. We are excited to add Rob's depth to the bench we have developed at Staymobile, and I could not be more pleased about his appointment to this critical role."

In addition to Rob's appointment, Staymobile has named Armando Alvarez as EVP of Retail Sales and Marketing. Armando will continue to lead Staymobile's store locations, enterprise marketing, real estate portfolio and human resource functions. Armando recently served as the company's EVP of Store Operations where he was instrumental in driving the company's rapid growth in store locations across the US. Prior to joining Staymobile, Armando spent 27 years in numerous executive roles at Best Buy including VP of Store Operations and VP of Geek Squad.

"Armando has been a driving force in helping Staymobile achieve and exceed its growth objectives over the last 2 years," said Hutto "He is a seasoned leader and the company will continue to benefit from his excellent knowledge and leadership as we enter our next phase of growth."

Rob and Armando will be attending the Mobile Carrier Show in Vegas, come by for a meet and greet at the Staymobile booth.

Mobile Carriers Show, March 27th – 29th, Las Vegas, NV.

The Mobile Carriers Show, is "the" event to focus exclusively on smart strategies, technology innovations, and business opportunities for carriers. As a result, senior decision makers meet from more carrier organizations than any other US tradeshow.

About Staymobile®

Staymobile® is a complete mobile device service company providing repairs, accessories and protection for businesses and consumers with the goal of ensuring its customers' personal and corporate mobility. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company currently operates in locations across the nation, both corporate and franchise, with plans to further execute the national expansion strategy. For more information on Staymobile services or franchising or book an online appointment, please visit www.staymobile.com.

