Staymobile Announces New Vice President of Sales Operations

KENNESAW, Ga., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Staymobile announced that Dan Cooper has joined the Staymobile team as Vice President of Sales Operations, focused on supporting and enabling the company's rapid growth across the education, enterprise, healthcare, and government market segments.

An education technology industry veteran, Mr. Cooper spent more than 10 years in the UK working with local education authorities to roll out the London Grid for Learning, which involved providing laptops and hotspots for students from every socio-economic background.

Since moving to the USA in 2009 Dan has worked with school districts across the United States to deliver consultative technology solutions across various product categories. He is an expert in using software and services to support hardware implementation and deliver sustainable projects for the lifecycle of devices in K-12.

"Technology and education go hand-in-hand, now more than ever," commented Mr. Cooper. "While the pandemic accelerated the challenges of the connected classroom, making certain that all students have access to properly functioning laptops and tablets is paramount to an uninterrupted learning experience. Staymobile's protection and repair solution suite is, quite frankly, the most value-driven offering in the market and I'm glad to be playing a part in its continued success."

"We're thrilled to add someone as talented and experienced as Dan to our sales organization," commented Erik Stang, Staymobile EVP of Sales. "His expertise will no doubt help shape Staymobile's continued growth into the K-12 market and beyond."

Mr. Cooper and his wife of five years currently live in the Atlanta area and wrangle a pair of Manchester Terrier dogs and a cat. He continues to pursue his lifelong love of music by performing in not one but two local live acts and enjoys playing soccer regularly.

