Staymobile Awarded Mobile Device Protection and Support Contract for South Carolina Schools and Government Agencies

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Staymobile announced that it has been awarded a 5-year contract by the state of South Carolina, enabling the company to provide comprehensive mobile device protection solutions and ongoing support throughout the entirety of the state's various government agencies as well as K-12 and higher ed institutions. All of these offices and classrooms will now have direct access to Staymobile's protection programs and wide-ranging service solutions for their smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers.

"We are very excited to support the employees, contractors, and schools of South Carolina and to help them keep their technology protected, connected, and operating smoothly should a performance incident occur," commented Staymobile CEO, Brian Hutto. "This award expands upon our existing support of multiple South Carolina school districts and government agencies, allowing Staymobile to further solidify our ability to serve the great state in which we were founded."

This achievement also provides a blueprint for working with other states, further fueling Staymobile's rapid growth.

Staymobile currently operates twelve service centers across South Carolina and plans to open additional facilities in the years ahead. These locations also service walk-in consumers, allowing them to benefit from Staymobile's professionally certified technicians.

Staymobile provides Constant Connectivity Solutions to education, government, healthcare, and enterprise organizations of all sizes. Founded in South Carolina in 2009, the company is now headquartered in Marietta, GA, and operates local service centers, as well as regional and national depot facilities across the United States. Backed by A rated insurance companies, Staymobile's goal of providing deployment, support, and ongoing service solutions to all users of mobile and desktop technology continues to gain traction daily. Staymobile – because life IS connectivity.

