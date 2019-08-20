Staymobile Earns Position #293 on the 2019 INC. 5000 List

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Staymobile announced that it had earned position number 293 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. This national recognition comes as a result of Staymobile's continued growth as a comprehensive mobile and desktop device protection and ongoing support solutions provider, allowing K-12 and higher ed institutions, enterprise businesses, healthcare organizations, and government agencies to keep their mobile and desktop devices connected, protected, and operating smoothly.

"With millions of private companies in the US, making the Inc. 5000 list is a great accomplishment for any business, and Staymobile is no exception," commented CEO Brian Hutto. "I believe the lion's share of this success is due to Staymobile's exceptional and dedicated team of professional technicians, field leaders, and functional support staff. Kudos to them for the culture of inclusion and customer service that they bring to their jobs each and every day."

As the nation's largest vertically integrated protection and repair provider, Staymobile provides Constant Connectivity Programs to classrooms and offices of all types and sizes. Backed by A rated insurance companies and in business for over a decade, Staymobile is a dependable, customer-centric leader in device management solutions.

Staymobile's alliances with major OEMs and trusted channel partners contribute to the company's competitive edge. With value-added services that prepare, deploy, and support device fleets via pickup/drop-off and depot service models, Staymobile helps their customers efficiently manage their smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers in mission critical ways.

Staymobile provides Constant Connectivity Solutions to education, government, healthcare, and enterprise organizations of all sizes. Founded in South Carolina in 2009, the company is now headquartered in Marietta, GA, and operates local service centers, as well as regional and national depot facilities across the United States. Backed by A rated insurance companies, Staymobile's goal of providing deployment, support, and ongoing service solutions to all users of mobile and desktop technology continues to gain traction daily. Staymobile – because life IS connectivity.

