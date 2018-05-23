Staymobile Grows Tennessee Market With New Chattanooga Location

Staymobile®, an industry leading mobile device repair service, warranty and accessories company for businesses, schools and consumers, announces the grand opening of new Cincinnati and Toledo locations. Staymobile will offer increased services to the electronic, gaming and wireless repair customers including: residents, educators, and business owners.

"With our key market expansion, this new store in Tennessee was strategically selected based upon deep consumer insights and enhanced market data. The Chattanooga market is a heavy commuter market, and our store location will provide commuters a convenient service as they make their daily commutes," states Brian Hutto, CEO of Staymobile. "We are proud to serve the Chattanooga community with our customer focused, mobile device repair service. Tennessee has been so welcoming, and Chattanooga's grand opening reflects the excitement we have for this market."

Located in the Oak Park Town Center, Staymobile will be open Monday -Saturday 10am – 7pm, or book online for greater convenience.

About Staymobile®

Staymobile® is a mobile device service company providing electronic repair, accessories and protection for businesses and consumers with the goal of ensuring its customers' personal and corporate mobility. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company currently operates more than 40 locations, both corporate and franchise, across the nation, with plans to expand national over the next three years. For more information on Staymobile services or franchising, please visit www.staymobile.com.

