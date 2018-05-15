Staymobile Ribbon-Cutting Officially Opens Cincinnati & Toledo Locations

Staymobile®, an industry leading mobile device repair service, warranty and accessories company for businesses, schools and consumers, announces the grand opening of new Cincinnati and Toledo locations. Staymobile will offer increased services to the electronic, gaming and wireless repair customers including: residents, educators, and business owners.

"Consumers today demand accessibility across multiple locations," states Brian Hutto, CEO of Staymobile. "These grand openings broaden those consumer channels throughout Ohio and the Midwest by opening three Ohio store locations in key consumer markets so far this year. And, it is only May. Our commitment to continued growth within Ohio is strong."

Staymobile Ohio Store Locations

Staymobile Cincinnati - 3262 Highland Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45213

Staymobile Toledo - 5313 Airport Hwy suite A, Toledo, OH 43615

Staymobile Columbus - 1598 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

About Staymobile®

Staymobile® is a mobile device service company providing electronic repair, accessories and protection for businesses, consumers, K-12, and universities with the goal of ensuring its customers' personal and corporate mobility. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company currently operates more than 40 locations & over 600 Authorized Service Centers, both corporate and franchise, across the nation, with plans to expand national over the next three years. For more information on Staymobile services or franchising, please visit www.staymobile.com.

