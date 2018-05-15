Staymobile Ribbon-Cutting Officially Opens Cincinnati & Toledo Locations

ATLANTA, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Staymobile will celebrate the grand opening of two Ohio store locations on May 15th. These new store locations reflect Staymobile's continued commitment to the Ohio consumer, business, and education device repair service market. The ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place in front of the Staymobile store, and local consumers are invited to celebrate with them. Staymobile technicians will be on-hand to provide free phone cleanings and free diagnostic services on mobile devices.
Staymobile®, an industry leading mobile device repair service, warranty and accessories company for businesses, schools and consumers, announces the grand opening of new Cincinnati and Toledo locations. Staymobile will offer increased services to the electronic, gaming and wireless repair customers including: residents, educators, and business owners.
"Consumers today demand accessibility across multiple locations," states Brian Hutto, CEO of Staymobile. "These grand openings broaden those consumer channels throughout Ohio and the Midwest by opening three Ohio store locations in key consumer markets so far this year. And, it is only May. Our commitment to continued growth within Ohio is strong."
Staymobile Ohio Store Locations
Staymobile Cincinnati - 3262 Highland Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45213
Staymobile Toledo - 5313 Airport Hwy suite A, Toledo, OH 43615
Staymobile Columbus - 1598 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
About Staymobile®
Staymobile® is a mobile device service company providing electronic repair, accessories and protection for businesses, consumers, K-12, and universities with the goal of ensuring its customers' personal and corporate mobility. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company currently operates more than 40 locations & over 600 Authorized Service Centers, both corporate and franchise, across the nation, with plans to expand national over the next three years. For more information on Staymobile services or franchising, please visit www.staymobile.com.
