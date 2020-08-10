Staymobile Welcomes New EVP of Operations

KENNESAW, Ga., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Staymobile announced the addition of Kirk Plawecki as the company's new Executive Vice President of Operations. Mr. Plawecki's extensive experience in electronics repair, supply chain, and logistics makes him an excellent fit for Staymobile's accelerated growth under the work-from-home/learn-from-home paradigm of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are thrilled to add a world-class professional like Kirk to our team," commented Staymobile CEO Rob Lennox. "In all my years in consumer electronics, I've never worked with a more adept and capable operations expert."

Mr. Plawecki's past successes speak for themselves. As the former Director of Supply Chain Management at Fortegra, he oversaw forward/reverse logistics, repair, procurement, claims management processes, as well as providing daily customer service direction and strategic guidance. As the former Sr. Director of Operations for SF Cellular, he led a team of over 100 and oversaw production, repair, procurement, inventory control, and IT. As the former Operations Group Leader for Dell Americas Operations, he helped to manage laptop/desktop repair/refurbishing of assets from both Dell Financial Services and for Dell Americas Return Center.

"I'm excited to play a part in Staymobile's exceptional service, protection, and deployment capabilities," said Mr. Plawecki. "In these extraordinary times, organizations of all kinds need extraordinary partners. Staymobile is the right place for me to add my skills to a like-minded team of performers." With Staymobile's current growth trajectory and over two million devices under management, Mr. Plawecki will have plenty of opportunities to apply his talents and energy.

Mr. Plawecki graduated from the University of Michigan with a BS degree in mechanical engineering.

Staymobile provides Deployment, Protection, and Service Solutions to education, government, healthcare, and enterprise organizations of all sizes. Founded in South Carolina in 2009, the company is now headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, and operates regional and national depot facilities across the United States. Staymobile's goal of providing effective and affordable device management solutions to all users of mobile and desktop technology continues to gain traction daily. Staymobile – your devices, our solutions.

SOURCE Staymobile

