Stayntouch and D-EDGE Partner to Optimize Global Distribution for Hotels in Europe and Around the Globe



The integration combines the leading European Central Reservation System with the industry's most flexible, intuitive Property Management System

BETHESDA, Md. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, today announced that its flagship cloud PMS platform now integrates with D-EDGE central reservation system (CRS), the leading hotel distribution technology provider in Europe. This partnership comes after the completion of a successful pilot program with the Crystal Hotel St. Moritz, a luxury boutique hotel located in the Swiss Alps, and will add to Stayntouch's growing library of 1100+ integrations.

D-EDGE delivers a 360° suite of solutions designed to optimize a hotel's online distribution strategy: from a CRS (Central Reservation System) platform to revenue management Data Intelligence tools, not to mention Digital Media marketing, Website development, and an integrated CDM (Central Data Management) solution. Stayntouch's integration with D-EDGE seamlessly delivers information on inventory, availability, restrictions, and rates, while also being able to accept reservations from various booking channels. D-EDGE CRS offers Stayntouch customers an integrated, 'a la carte' family of platforms, including:

A robust and highly connected channel manager , rated as the most intuitive and easy-to-use platform by its over 20,000+ users;

, rated as the most intuitive and easy-to-use platform by its over 20,000+ users; A powerful and user-friendly central inventory that lets hotels manage all rates and inventory from a single location;

that lets hotels manage all rates and inventory from a single location; A fully-integrated booking engine to maximize direct conversions; and

to maximize direct conversions; and A unique payment automation system that automatically validates credit cards used in OTA bookings while immediately notifying the PMS.

Léa Vernet, Director, Partnership & Business Development commented, "We are excited to be embarking on this partnership with Stayntouch. Not only will our 17,000-property customer base have the option to integrate with a leading guest-centric PMS, but we are delighted that Stayntouch customers will be able to optimize their distribution strategies through our platform."

Michael Heflin, the Chief Revenue Officer at Stayntouch, added, "This new partnership with D-EDGE deepens and accelerates our continuing expansion into the European market. Both companies embrace a philosophy of empowering hotels with solutions that are powerful, infinitely scalable, and easy-to-use. Our customers will benefit from a CRS solution that compliments Stayntouch's emphasis on seamless interconnectivity and mobile accessibility."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com

About D-EDGE

D-EDGE is a SaaS company offering leading-edge cloud-based e-commerce solutions to more than 17,000 hotels in over 150 countries. Combining technical excellence with digital marketing expertise, D-EDGE brings a holistic hospitality technology infrastructure under one roof. The integrated range of solutions covers all stages of hotel distribution which encompasses Central Reservation System, Guest Management, Data Intelligence, Connectivity Hub, Digital Media, and Website Creation. With a team of 450 experts located in over 25 countries, D-EDGE provides localised support, services, and tools. With its global network of 500+partners, D-EDGE's ever-expanding ecosystem is a positive place to do business and grow. D-EDGE is a subsidiary of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Find out more at: https://www.d-edge.com/

