Leading mobile PMS and reservations support company partner to help hotels deliver frictionless booking and in-stay guest experience.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in providing cloud hotel management solutions and guest-centric technology, today announced a partnership with Hotelfone, the UK's only industry-specific reservations support company, serving luxury hotels, spas, and restaurants throughout Europe. Hotelfone now offers Stayntouch clients a variety of reservation support services to boost conversions, expand business opportunities, and increase guest satisfaction 一 even with a staff-light in-house team.

Stayntouch and Hotelfone Partner to Enable ‘Staff Lite’ Hotels to Drive More Bookings & Streamline Operations

Hotelfone partners with 80+ luxury hospitality businesses in the UK and Europe and handles over 200,000 calls per year. Stayntouch and Hotelfone have partnered to empower hotels with reduced staff to deliver a streamlined guest booking experience. Together, Stayntouch and Hotelfone work in tandem to drive operational efficiencies, staff productivity, and hotel revenue streams. Stayntouch offers hotels a seamless booking engine, simplified payment solution, and flexible mobile PMS powered by automation with an intuitive user interface, while Hotelfone supports hotels with a team of hospitality professionals to handle inbound calls and increase direct bookings.

Penny Hotel is a client of both Stayntouch and Hotelfone. James Bryant, General Manager of Penny Hotel commented, "As a small hotel with a nimble team, we at Penny are grateful to be partnering with Hotelfone and Stayntouch to utilize their automated capabilities and mobile flexibility to run our operations more smoothly. Hotelfone allows us to outsource call services to handle large call volumes, drive more booking revenue and provide additional guest experience. This helps our team be more productive on-site and elevate our guest experience."

Roddy Whiteford, Owner of Hotelfone added, "We are very excited to be partnering with Stayntouch. Both of our companies cater to independent brands with unique value propositions and want to deliver a guest booking experience that is highly personalized and seamless. We are happy to be able to deliver professional services to Hotels tailored to the specific needs of the business."

Priya Rajamani, VP of Implementations and Support] replied, "Our partnership with Hotelfone combines the best of advanced technology and superior service to support hotels facing labor challenges. Our mobile PMS helps hotels alleviate staffing pressure by automating many common administrative tasks and providing a staffless mobile check-in experience for guests. Hotelfone's highly trained team of hospitality reservation specialists allows our customers to convert large volumes of bookings and avoid operational and performance hiccups due to labor shortages."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels to streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com .

About Hotelfone

Working in partnership with hospitality businesses, hotelfone.co.uk provides a seamless extension of your in-house team, to answer calls and capture enquiries that may otherwise be lost; employing a team of highly skilled industry professionals and using the very latest in communication technology, we help secure more bookings, increase guest satisfaction, and enhance business performance. For more information, visit www.hotelfone.co.uk or contact Claire Johnstone Account Manager Partnerships [email protected]

SOURCE Stayntouch