BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems and guest-centric technology, today announced the appointment of Dan Hogan as Chief Product Officer.

Stayntouch Appoints Dan Hogan as Chief Product Officer to Enhance and Expand Industry’s Leading Cloud Technology Product Suite

Hogan comes to Stayntouch with over two decades of experience in all aspects of hospitality software development and delivery, including as the Vice President and General Manager of LightSpeed PMS, where he led the company for over 18 years and oversaw the installation of the Galaxy LightSpeed PMS system to over 700 Starwood locations globally, with revenues totaling more than $20 million. As the Chief Product Officer at Stayntouch, Hogan will be tasked with executing the company's product strategy, combining innovation with operational expertise and scaling the company's product offerings to help hotels in all segments meet new industry challenges, while delivering an enhanced guest experience.

"I am excited that Dan Hogan will be leading our product organization," said Tom Underwood, CEO of Stayntouch. "Dan is a proven and trusted leader in hotel technology, and his depth of experience will help our talented product team accelerate Stayntouch as the industry's leading cloud-based and intuitive hotel platform."

"I am honored to join Stayntouch and lead a team of solution-driven product experts helping to reshape the expectations and capabilities of technology in hospitality," Dan Hogan said. "I look forward to propelling our product output and establishing Stayntouch's product offerings as the most flexible, scalable and easy-to-use technology suite for hotels of all market segments."

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com.

