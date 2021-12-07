BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud native hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, announced today an enhancement to its partnership with Pegasus , an award-winning global provider of revenue and distribution strategy solutions. Stayntouch PMS now offers a full 2-way integration with Pegasus Central Reservation System (CRS).

Stayntouch Enhances Integration with Pegasus CRS, Delivering Intuitive & Optimized Distribution for Hotel Customers

Pegasus CRS allows hotels to take full control of their global distribution strategy, with a flexible and scalable solution that includes advanced rate and inventory management tools. Pegasus CRS delivers a range of features to be leveraged by Stayntouch customers, including:

Comprehensive world-wide distribution coverage through all major channels, including OTAs, channel managers, GDS, metasearch, and direct;

through all major channels, including OTAs, channel managers, GDS, metasearch, and direct; Advanced rate tools , including dynamic pricing rules and intelligent formula-based pricing controls;

, including dynamic pricing rules and intelligent formula-based pricing controls; An intuitive user interface that delivers easy brand-level and multi-property rate and inventory management; and

that delivers easy brand-level and multi-property rate and inventory management; and Flexible APIs and configuration to meet the unique needs of the clients brand and tech stack.

Stayntouch's enhanced integration with Pegasus CRS will provide full 2-way integration for groups, reservations, availability, rates and inventory, allowing for more seamless communication between the two platforms.

Gautam Lulla, CEO of Pegasus, commented, "Our partnership with Stayntouch is rooted in a shared commitment to helping our joint customers get the most out of their technology. This enhanced connection streamlines the data flow between Pegasus CRS and Stayntouch PMS and brings out the best of both platforms, allowing hotels to take the guesswork out of complex demand and distribution strategies."

Michael Heflin, the Chief Revenue Officer at Stayntouch, replied, "Stayntouch PMS not only unburdens the guest experience, it's designed to unburden hotel ownership as well. By incorporating enhanced 2-way functionality for reservations and groups into our existing Pegasus CRS integration, we make it easy for clients to intuitively optimize their rates and distribution, and ultimately maximize revenue."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com .

About Pegasus

Pegasus combines high-tech innovation with high-touch service to give hoteliers more control over their revenue and distribution strategy than ever before. Following their merger with Travel Tripper, Pegasus enables hoteliers to better connect with their guests through an innovative and flexible platform of Reservations, E-commerce, Global Sales, and Business Intelligence solutions that help hotels drive demand and increase revenue and profitability, including the Pegasus CRS, named Best CRS 2020 by Hotel Tech Report. With more than 30 years of experience in global distribution, Pegasus serves hotels across 120 countries from eight offices worldwide in New York, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.pegs.com.

SOURCE Stayntouch