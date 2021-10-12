stayntouch Launches New Website and Unveils Mission to Help Hotels Deliver 'Unburdened Hospitality' with Guest-Centric Cloud Technology

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- stayntouch, a global leader in guest-centric technology and cloud hotel property management systems (PMS), has unveiled a new website and mission to deliver the most flexible and intuitive cloud technology, empowering hotels to deliver unburdened hospitality.

The new website, accompanied by a new logo, spotlights how stayntouch's easy-to-use PMS and guest-centric technology removes barriers and empowers hotel operators, staff and guests, by enhancing guest engagement, streamlining operations, maximizing profitability, and scaling with the changing needs of business.

The stayntouch website features a dynamic and visually-focused product overview, a comprehensive resource portal, and an intuitive integration hub which allows hoteliers and partners to easily explore stayntouch's library of third-party integrations and APIs. In addition, hoteliers will benefit from simple and transparent commercials and seamless onboarding services, with:

Simplified pricing, with no hidden fees or transaction fees;

Lowest implementation costs guaranteed with the option for a fully remote deployment;

Unlimited integrations and easy access to a full open API library;

New features and functionality every three weeks, at no extra cost;

And full 24/7/365 support and services included.

stayntouch's CRO Michael Heflin comments, "Great technology 一 like great hospitality 一 exists to amplify the human experience, not burden it. Our guest-centric cloud PMS unburdens hospitality, empowering hoteliers to deliver their own unique version of the ideal guest experience. The newly redesigned website fully embodies this streamlined and unrestricted approach, offering users a seamless experience when exploring our intuitive product suite and all of our services." Heflin continues, "Investing in a new PMS is a major decision, and should be undertaken with minimal disruption to a hotel's operations or its guest experience. That's why we've taken an end-to-end approach that makes researching, implementing, adopting and operating a new PMS as easy as possible for owners, operators and their employees."

About stayntouch

stayntouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Explore the new stayntouch website and learn more about how your hotel or group can deliver the guest experience you dream of, unburdened!

