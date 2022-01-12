BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a world-wide leader in guest-centric cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, today announced an expanded partnership with Mint House , a transformational residential hospitality company that offers tech-forward apartment-style accommodations across the United States. Debuting with the brand's award-winning property, Mint House at 70 Pine - New York, Stayntouch has completed the deployment of its guest-centric cloud PMS across 22 Mint House properties.

Stayntouch Partners with Residential Hospitality Brand Mint House to Launch Guest-Centric Cloud PMS Across 22 Properties

Founded in 2017, Mint House operates in more than 15 major U.S. cities including New York, Miami, Austin, Denver and Nashville with plans to grow to 3,000+ rooms in 30 additional markets over the next 12 months. Mint House selected Stayntouch because of its flexible, open-API architecture and comprehensive integration library, advanced automation capabilities, and ability to facilitate a tech-first hospitality concept and contactless guest journey. Mint House also leverages Stayntouch's day-use booking feature to offer rooms ideally suited for flexible, remote work.

"Mint House provides a comprehensive and guest-centric tech ecosystem that includes everything from mobile check-in and smart thermostats, to on-demand fitness," said Patrick Duffy, Head of Revenue Strategy at Mint House. "Stayntouch's emphasis on automation and contactless solutions allows us to efficiently operate our properties and customize our sales and revenue strategies to deliver against an undeniable shift in consumer behavior towards remote work and truly flexible travel."

"We are delighted that Mint House has chosen to expand its partnership with Stayntouch, because both companies share the same underlying mission and philosophy: That technology can be used to deliver an exceptional guest experience, while continually reimagining and enhancing the relationship between hotels and their guests," said Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer at Stayntouch. "We are proud that our intuitive and flexible PMS is helping one of the world's most innovative hospitality brands meet the ever-changing demands of today's travel landscape."

About Mint House

Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel model and creating a new category of hospitality that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and play away from home—all powered by technology. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with full kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces in prime downtown locations—offering a new kind of stay that's smarter and more comfortable than a hotel and delivers on the personalized service and consistency travelers have come to expect. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces. For more, visit minthouse.com and @staymint.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.

