Stayntouch PMS and Tabit POS Integrate, Offering Hotels Dynamic Mobile-First Tech Pairing to Amplify In-stay Dining Experience

Cloud-native PMS integrates with mobile hospitality platform to improve hotel guest dining experience

BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in guest-centric cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, today announced a new direct integration with Tabit , a mobile-first hospitality platform with a specialty in hotel restaurants.

Stayntouch's cloud-native mobile PMS unburdens hospitality for hotel operators, staff, and guests. The intuitive PMS can be accessed from anywhere, with any device, and enables hotels to earn primary and ancillary revenue while delivering the option for a seamless mobile or kiosk-based check-in and check-out. The direct integration with Tabit POS, offers hotel customers an end-to-end streamlined and mobile welcome, dining, and departure experience.

Among Tabit's suite of products, TabitHotels enables hotels to streamline and enhance their in-stay dining experience. The tool integrates guest charges across the entire hotel ecosystem by name and room number, including mobile and contactless ordering at the hotel restaurant, pool, casino, beach resort, etc.

Tabit brings hotel operational efficiencies and convenience to Stayntouch customers and their guests by delivering:

A centralized platform to manage all hotel restaurants;

The ability to accept charges from third-party restaurants in surrounding areas;

Full access to the front desk of a guest's charging and check details;

Mobile contactless ordering via branded mobile web app or QR code where guests can view the menu, send orders directly to the kitchen, and pay – all on their devices.

Tabit Co-Founder and President Nadav Solomon remarked that, "Tabit is bringing the next generation of mobile in-stay dining with software that meets the demands of today's diner and traveler. We are delivering an elevated level of hospitality to the in-stay dining experience through innovative solutions that are paramount in helping hotels succeed in a saturated and competitive market. We value partners like Stayntouch who bring high-quality products to their customers and elevate the offering with exceptional service."

Reid Webster, the Vice President of Strategic Growth for Stayntouch, said "Tabit perfectly compliments Stayntouch's approach to delivering a seamless and comprehensive mobile guest journey. Guests who prefer a completely contactless welcome and departure, can now also enjoy the convenience of an entirely mobile in-stay dining experience. Restaurant staff will also benefit from increased efficiency, as they will be able to manage all hotel restaurants under one centralized system."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com .

About Tabit

Tabit Technologies is one of the world's leading hospitality technology companies. Tabit's Mobile-First hospitality platform creates a novel 360 approach to Hospitality Operations with a Payment Agnostic business model – allowing operators to use their preferred payments processors. Designed from the ground up to be truly mobile, the Tabit solution implements mobile best practices and offers a business process-oriented solution. Mobile by design, Tabit is bringing the smartphone experience to dining with intuitive technology that is simple to use and requires minimal maintenance. Tabit is installed in hundreds of innovative hotel F&B outlets globally, from boutique brands like Versace Mansion, The Setai, and other full service and luxury establishments. For more information or to inquire about Tabit's suite of services, visit www.tabit.cloud.

