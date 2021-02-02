Staypineapple and Angie Hospitality Offer Comfortable, Contactless Experience for Guests and Their Pets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix, the leading provider of voice-activated and contactless technology solutions for hotels, today announced Staypineapple, An Artful Hotel, Midtown, New York, implemented a Stayclean initiative with the help of Angie's in-room assistants to create a physically distanced, contactless experience. As travel demand begins to return, the use of technology will boost travelers' confidence and provide a personalized, private and safe stay.

Known for its friendly staff, special attention to the furry family members (dogs), and extra clean and plush linens, the boutique Staypineapple hotel quickly shifted to address guests' pandemic concerns by implementing new safety protocols and adopting technology without disrupting its personalized, friendly service. Angie allows guests to order more fluffy towels, a water dish for Snoopy, and afternoon pineapple treats to the room - all without physical contact or calling the front desk.

"Prior to COVID, our guests chose us for our unique and memorable hotel experiences, and we want them to continue making those connections with added confidence while traveling," said David Thomson, CIO of Staypineapple. "With the help of Angie, we are able to provide our high level of service and fulfill requests while offering a safe and true Staypineapple experience when staying at our property."

"We are proud to support Staypineapple's Stayclean initiative and help guests feel comfortable and safe, while supporting the onsite staff with our digital concierge in each guest room," said Chris Connar, senior vice president at Angie Hospitality. "Guests have already shared that the hotel has gone 'above and beyond' with sanitizing and safety protocols, and the special care given to all guests through this initiative is a huge testament to the goals of this hotel. Angie's in-room assistants offer smart hotel functionality to complement staff and provide a high-touch guest stay without the actual touch."

For more information on in-room assistants offered by Angie Hospitality, visit www.angie.ai/.

About Angie Hospitality

Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix delivers contactless technology for hotels. The company offers patented voice and touchscreen capabilities in their purpose-built solutions for the hotel environment. This includes the world's first 24-hour interactive guest room assistant, mobile app, casting, and PBX solutions for hoteliers looking to increase guest satisfaction, improve staff efficiencies and maximize revenue opportunities. For more information, visit angie.ai.

About Staypineapple Hotels

Based in the Pacific Northwest, Staypineapple represents a brand of ten privately owned and managed hotels in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Portland, and San Diego. Focused on thoughtful service and design with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the brand wholeheartedly embraces the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information, visit http://www.staypineapple.com

