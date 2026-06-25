STAYPINEAPPLE GOES ALL-IN FOR PINEAPPLE DAY WITH SELECT ROOMS AT 99% OFF

On June 27, 2026, Staypineapple will release a limited number of rooms at 99% off, available exclusively online

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, is celebrating Pineapple Day on June 27, 2026, with its most unexpected offer of the year.

For one day only, Staypineapple will release a very limited number of rooms across all hotels at 99% off, with select rooms available for as little as $1–$2 per night before taxes. The offer launches at 12 PM PT on Saturday, June 27, 2026 and can only be accessed through the special offer page at Staypineapple.com.

In celebration of International Pineapple Day, starting at 12 PM PT on Saturday, June 27, 2026, Staypineapple will release a very limited number of rooms at each hotel for 99% off.

Rooms will be available at each Staypineapple location on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Guests are encouraged to plan ahead and be ready to book promptly at noon, as availability is expected to sell out quickly once the offer goes live on the website.

"Pineapple Day is our favorite excuse to have a little fun with our guests and do something we've never done before," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "We wanted to create something that feels exciting, a little outrageous, and very on-brand for us. This is our way of saying thank you to our loyal guests and turning a great deal into the start of a story worth sharing."

For guests who miss the limited 99% off inventory, Staypineapple will also offer a same-day deal: any stay booked between 12 PM and 11:59 PM PT on June 27, 2026 will receive waived amenity fees.

"We encourage folks to be ready at noon sharp," added Belon. "We expect a lot of interest and we can't wait to see how fast these rooms go."

The Pineapple Day room drop begins at 12 PM PT on Saturday, June 27, 2026, and is available exclusively via the Book Now link on the special offer page at Staypineapple.com. Eligible stays are valid through September 7, 2026.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of boutique hotels in urban markets across the U.S., managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Kirkland, Wash. Known for personalized service and a warm welcome for people and pets alike, Staypineapple creates unique guest experiences that offer more than just a place to stay. It is a place Where Stays Become Stories. For reservations or more information, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, Threads, TikTok and Facebook.

SOURCE Staypineapple