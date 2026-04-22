STAYPINEAPPLE CELEBRATES EARTH DAY WITH SUSTAINABILITY MILESTONES ACROSS ITS PROPERTIES

Highlights include the introduction of Coulée Coffee Co., waste reduction efforts, Green Key certification and renewable energy progress

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, is proud to announce a series of sustainability achievements and initiatives that reflect the brand's ongoing commitment to eco-friendly hospitality.

In celebration of Earth Day, Staypineapple is proud to announce a series of sustainability achievements and initiatives that reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to eco-friendly hospitality. One of these is the introduction of Coulée Coffee Co., a 100% compostable single-serve pour-over system that replaces plastic-laden single-serve pods.

In early April, Staypineapple introduced Coulée Coffee Co. across its hotel portfolio. Known for its 100% compostable single-serve pour-over system that delivers café-quality coffee and replaces plastic-laden single-serve pods, the brand is a natural fit for Staypineapple's guest experience and sustainability values. This switch is expected to keep nearly 145,000 plastic pods out of landfills for the rest of the fiscal year.

Staypineapple is also proud to share that Staypineapple Chicago has officially achieved Green Key Certification, marking another milestone in the brand's environmental journey. The company continues to actively pursue Green Key Certification across all hotels in the near future as part of its broader sustainability roadmap.

Further advancing its environmental goals, Staypineapple is on track to power 90% of its portfolio with renewable energy by the end of 2026, reinforcing its commitment to reducing operational emissions across the brand.

Additionally, since launching refillable PATH Water bottles across properties in 2024, Staypineapple has diverted over 900,000 single-use plastic bottles from landfills in just under two years.

"At Staypineapple, sustainability is about making meaningful choices that enhance the guest experience while reducing our environmental impact," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "Coulée Coffee is a great example of how we can be better for the environment and better for our guests at the same time — you don't have to choose, you can have both. From the products we introduce to the energy we source, we're committed to building a more thoughtful future for travel, one stay at a time."

These achievements represent just a few of the many steps Staypineapple is taking to expand and strengthen its sustainability efforts across its portfolio. To learn more, visit www.staypineapple.com.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of boutique hotels in urban markets across the U.S., managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Kirkland, Wash. Known for personalized service and a warm welcome for people and pets alike, Staypineapple creates unique guest experiences that offer more than just a place to stay. It is a place Where Stays Become Stories. For reservations or more information, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, Threads, TikTok and Facebook.

SOURCE Staypineapple