STAYPINEAPPLE OFFERS LIMITED-TIME TAX DAY PROMOTION WITH TAXES WAIVED ON GUEST STAYS

72-hour offer available April 15-17, 2026, for stays through December 30, 2026

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, is once again offering its popular Tax Day promotion for a limited time, bringing back a guest-favorite offer for savings on their stays. For 72 hours, Staypineapple will waive taxes for guests who book directly at www.staypineapple.com using the promo code TAXDAY.

The exclusive offer runs from 12:00 a.m. on April 15 through 11:59 p.m. on April 17, 2026, and is valid for stays through December 30, 2026, across all Staypineapple hotels nationwide.

For 72 hours, Staypineapple will waive taxes for guests who book directly at www.staypineapple.com using the promo code TAXDAY.

"At Staypineapple, we believe travel should feel easy, joyful and full of moments that matter," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "By taking care of the taxes, we're giving our guests one less thing to think about and one more reason to plan a getaway. Because at the end of the day, we're here to create experiences that go beyond the stay and transform each visit into a story worth telling."

With locations in key urban destinations including Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and New York, Staypineapple is known for its personalized service, playful personality and signature touches that make every visit unique. As an award-winning, pet-friendly brand, Staypineapple warmly welcomes both guests and their furry companions. From Afternoon Delights featuring coffee and pineapple cookies to complimentary cruiser bikes and The Naked Experience with European-style bedding, each stay is designed to be as comfortable as it is memorable.

The Tax Day promotion is available for a limited time only and must be booked directly on the Staypineapple website using the promo code TAXDAY.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of boutique hotels in urban markets across the U.S., managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Kirkland, Wash. Known for personalized service and a warm welcome for people and pets alike, Staypineapple creates unique guest experiences that offer more than just a place to stay. It is a place Where Stays Become Stories. For reservations or more information, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, Threads, TikTok and Facebook.

SOURCE Staypineapple