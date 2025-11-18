STAYPINEAPPLE LAUNCHES DEEP BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT OF 35% OFF

Offer available for online bookings from November 18, 2025 through December 3, 2025

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , the national boutique hotel brand, has launched its much-anticipated annual Black Friday sale, offering exclusive savings of 35% for reservations booked directly at staypineapple.com . The promotion runs from November 18, 2025 through December 3, 2025, and is valid for stays through December 31, 2026.

Staypineapple has launched its much-anticipated annual Black Friday sale, offering exclusive savings of 35% on reservations booked directly at staypineapple.com.

"We're excited to share our biggest savings of the year with both new and returning guests," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "Our Black Friday offer makes it easy to plan a getaway — whether it's a last-minute winter escape or an exciting trip in the year ahead at any of our 10 conveniently located hotels nationwide. Delivering personalized experiences with exceptional value is at the heart of what we do, and this offer is the perfect way for travelers to experience the unique hospitality that sets Staypineapple apart."

Staypineapple offers boutique accommodations in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Boston and New York. Known for combining affordability with personalized service in some of the nation's most sought-after urban destinations, Staypineapple treats guests to signature amenities such as The Naked Experience, featuring European-style bedding and double duvets in every room, Afternoon Delights, with coffee and pineapple cookies, and complimentary bikes for exploring the city and popular nearby destinations that many travelers are eager to visit.

This exclusive offer can be booked online at staypineapple.com using promo code JUICYFRIDAY until 11:59 PM PST on December 3, 2025.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Kirkland, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the pet-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , Threads , TikTok and Facebook .

SOURCE Staypineapple