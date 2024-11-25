STAYPINEAPPLE OFFERS 35% OFF DURING BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Offer available for online bookings from November 25, 2024 through Cyber Monday



BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , the national boutique hotel brand, has launched their highly anticipated Black Friday sale, offering savings of 35% for reservations made on staypineapple.com . Beginning November 25, 2024 and running through Cyber Monday, the offer is good for stays through December 15, 2025.

Staypineapple is offering savings of 35% for reservations made on staypineapple.com at any of their 10 hotels nationwide.

"We're thrilled to offer prospective and returning guests our best deal of the year," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "Our Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity for travelers to lock in significant savings on stays at all 10 of our properties, whether they're planning a winter escape or looking ahead to future trips. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional value, and we're excited to offer guests the opportunity to experience our unique hotels nationwide."

Staypineapple offers accommodations to travelers in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Boston and New York. Known for its affordability and exceptional service in some of the nation's most coveted urban destinations, Staypineapple provides guests with generous amenities like Afternoon Delights, which consists of complimentary coffee and pineapple cookies, as well as The Naked Experience, which includes European-style bedding with individual duvets available in every room.

This exclusive offer can be booked online at www.staypineapple.com using promo code JUICYFRIDAY until 11:59 PM PST on December 2, 2024.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the pet-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

SOURCE Staypineapple