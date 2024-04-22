STAYPINEAPPLE RECOGNIZES EARTH DAY WITH STRENGTHENED COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

From eliminating single-use plastic water bottles to launching waste diversion training programs, the hotel brand continues its efforts to build a greener future

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, has taken significant steps to strengthen its commitment to sustainable business practices and achieve its goal of providing a greener guest experience.

"Staypineapple has taken great strides in its contribution of building a better, more sustainable environment for our guests, team members and communities," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "In 2023, we made a number of commitments to reduce our company's overall carbon footprint, and are pleased to announce that we have accomplished several of our major green initiative goals and are on a steady trajectory with our year-by-year commitments of reducing our carbon footprint. We are continually looking for new ways to improve our sustainability practices that will result in a positive impact on our planet."

One of Staypineapple's major sustainability successes is the replacement of all single-use plastic water bottles with complimentary PATH refillable water bottles and Quench Water Bar refill stations. This milestone for the organization will help to divert nearly 500,000 single-use plastic water bottles from landfills annually. With options of still or sparkling water at the lobby refill stations, guests have appreciated this upgraded amenity, allowing them to share in the reuse and recycle efforts of the brand.

Also at the start of this year, Staypineapple launched an electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing service in partnership with Zipcar at Hotel Rose in Portland, OR and Watertown Hotel in Seattle, WA. The EVs are parked and charged at the hotels' on-site charging stations, which are powered by nearly 70% renewable energy, providing guests with a convenient and environmentally-conscious transportation option. Zipcar memberships are offered to guests at no cost with their only expense being affordable hourly or daily rental rates and fees.

Staypineapple remains on track to complete its green initiative commitment goals for 2024 and beyond, and continues to foster partnerships that accelerate the hospitality industry's ethical responsibilities. These efforts include:

Launching a new waste diversion training program for team members at all hotels to assist in the goal of increasing recyclables and compost diversion to 50% by the end of 2024.

Remaining committed to AHLA's Responsible Stay initiative which focuses on improving environmental and social responsibility in four pillars of sustainability: waste reduction, water conservation, energy efficiency and responsible sourcing practices.

Pursuing a Green Key certification that demonstrates a hotel's commitment to improving environmental and social performance.

Participating in the Cornell Hotel Sustainability Benchmarking Index (CHSB), an industry-led global data initiative that enables any hotel to calculate its carbon footprint and benchmark its energy, water and carbon emissions.

"In our pursuit of protecting the environment, we will remain steadfast and persistent in our commitments and goals we've set forth as a company," added Belon. "Staypineapple will continue to implement sustainable methods to help advance the industry and enhance guests' experience for this generation and many generations to come."

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the pet-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

