Staywell Awards $8,000 in Grants to Support Eldercaring Coordination Program in Florida

Eldercare disputes begin to surface when decisions must be made about the physical and emotional care of aging parents who need assistance in caring for themselves, often pitting adult children against one another when they cannot agree on the best course of action for a parent.

In response, eldercaring coordination is a court-ordered dispute resolution process to assist families who turn to the courts for resolution. The process begins with a court order of referral to an eldercaring coordinator, a highly qualified conflict resolution specialist who helps enable effective communication, facilitates the implementation of an eldercare plan, and eliminates the need for the court to manage family decision-making.

"Eldercaring coordination is based on the idea that with open communication and effective planning, family members can come to the best resolution to resolve disputes," said Elizabeth Miller, president of Staywell Health Plan. "Ongoing conflict can put undue stress on a family and delay needed medical treatment and therapies, adversely impacting the health of elders and their children."

Staywell's grants are available for those identified as unable to pay jointly for eldercaring coordination. Information about Staywell's grants are available at the time of court referral.

"Thanks to Staywell, 16 Florida cases can be referred without concern around affordability," said Linda Fieldstone M.Ed., a family conflict dispute resolution specialist and founder of Family Resolutions, LLC.

