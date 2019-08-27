StayWell Earns Top Honors in Health Care Content from Hermes Creative Awards

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StayWell, a health empowerment company, today announced it has been awarded 10 Platinum and Gold Hermes Creative Awards for outstanding creative in health and wellness, with a focus on health, wellness, and health care associations. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for marketing professionals, media conglomerates, and Fortune 500 companies that are involved in the concept, writing and design of marketing communications programs and emerging technologies in print media, public relations/communications, and electronic/social/interactive media.

StayWell produces custom health engagement campaigns for health care providers, payers, and national health care associations across the U.S. Through branded and white-label materials and publications, StayWell develops educational materials to engage and inform audiences with trusted vetted medical content. Its creative design portfolio offers beneficial materials that support client outreach efforts.

Content and design from five StayWell industry publications received top honors in the 2019 Hermes Awards. Additionally, StayWell's interactive formats, patient education, and design layout also received special recognition. StayWell develops its content and design through a robust internal content and creative design team to tailor education and industry association information to meet the needs of its audiences, in formats that are proven most accessible and engaging to its users.

"This recognition from the Hermes Creative Awards affirms our commitment to deliver award-winning, essential information and easy-to-understand content that empowers patients to take an active role in managing their health," said StayWell Co-Chief Content Officer PJ Bell. "This latest recognition from Hermes keeps us focused on creating empowering content to support clients in keeping their members informed and supporting better doctor-patient engagement to illuminate the path to better health."

StayWell's 2019 Hermes Creative Awards winners include:

Platinum:

Generosity annual report (Print Media – Lehigh Valley Health Network)

Leaps & Bounds magazine (Print Media – Loma Linda University Health)

Life Happens (Print Media – Krames Patient Education)

My Blue Health magazine (Print Media – Blue Cross Complete of Michigan)

myEHP publication (Print Media – Johns Hopkins Employer Health Plan)

Gold:

Connections magazine (Print Media – NorthShore University HealthSystem)

Mediterranean-Style Eating (Print Media – Krames Patient Education)

Honorable Mention:

Between The Lines website design (Electronic Media – DiabetesSisters)

Healthy Connections magazine (Print Media – Summit Medical Group)

SHINE magazine (Print Media – Methodist Health System)

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the industry's pre-eminent third-party evaluator of creative work. As a Platinum award winner, StayWell joins some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Aflac, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Hilton and Pepsi.

About StayWell

StayWell is a health empowerment company that enables populations to improve health outcomes through the science of behavior change. For more than 40 years, the company has been a pioneer in employer well-being and patient education solutions that lower risks and reduce costs. StayWell has earned numerous top industry honors for its population health programs, including the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and the Web Health Award. The company has also received Utilization Review Accreditation Committee (URAC) and National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) accreditation for several of its programs. StayWell is majority-owned by Healthcare Services & Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. The company is headquartered in Yardley, Pa., with additional locations including St. Paul, Minn. and Portland, Ore. To learn more, visit www.staywell.com or connect with StayWell on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

