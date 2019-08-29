StayWell To Sponsor HERO Forum19

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StayWell announced today that it has signed on as an official sponsor of HEROForum19, "Thriving Organizations: Achieving Well-Being Through Collaboration," which takes place Sept. 10-12 in Portland, OR. An annual event hosted by the Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO), the Forum brings together health and well-being professionals to network, share knowledge, and learn from top experts in the industry.

More than 500 employers, employee health and well-being providers, wellness industry professional organizations, and research experts are expected to attend Forum19 to discuss the need for collaboration within organizations, across disciplines and industries, and how this contributes to well-being outcomes and the ability to create thriving workplaces. The prestigious C. Everett Koop Award and HERO Workplace Health and Well-Being Awards will also be presented during the annual gathering.

"Learning, like well-being, doesn't happen in a vacuum. When we break down silos within organizations and across the broader marketplace, we can learn from the experiences of others. This level of open dialogue is a trademark of the HERO Forum," said Karen Moseley, president of HERO. "Forum19 will highlight partnerships that have defied traditional boundaries and showcase leaders, organizations and experts who believe that healthy cultures are prerequisites to helping individuals and communities thrive. The incredible support of StayWell is key to making Forum a success each year, and we are beyond thankful for their commitment to employee health and well-being."

"We're excited to be a sponsor for HERO Forum19 and join with other organizations to collaborate and present new ideas in the evolution of employee health and well-being solutions, said Nicole Latimer, CEO of StayWell. "StayWell continues to present new workplace wellness solutions through innovative research and investments, helping to drive the industry forward in advanced well-being programs for employers and their employees."

As a leader in workplace well-being programs, StayWell applies proven strategies in behavioral science to drive long-term change and supports these efforts with technology to empower users to take an active role in their health. This approach includes a digital health platform; on-site staff solutions; in-person, telephonic, and virtual health coaching for individuals and groups; health assessments, biometric screenings, fitness tracking devices, and custom reporting; virtual reality wellness application; wellness incentive designs; and comprehensive employee communication and engagement campaigns.

Registration and additional details about the HERO Forum19 can be found online at https://forum.hero-health.org/, or by calling HERO at 952-835-4257.

About HERO – Based in Waconia, MN, HERO (the Health Enhancement Research Organization) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 corporation that was established in 1997. HERO is dedicated to identifying and sharing best practices that improve the health and well-being of employees, their families, and communities. To learn more, visit www.hero-health.org. Follow us on Twitter @heroehm, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

