STC AI by Storytelling with Charts: The Ultimate Free PowerPoint Add-In Making Headlines This New Year

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where data drives decision-making, presenting information in a compelling, understandable way has become a critical skill. Yet, for many professionals, the gap between raw data and effective storytelling remains a challenge. This is where STC AI, a free PowerPoint add-in developed by Storytelling with Charts, steps in. Co-founded by Sam Schreim of Business Model Hackers, STC AI is redefining data visualization by making professional-grade tools accessible to everyone.

Why Better Data Storytelling Matters

Storytelling with Charts

Today's workplaces are fueled by data, whether it's year-end financial reports, strategic planning, or campaign performance reviews. Yet, studies show that over 70% of professionals find it difficult to create visuals that effectively communicate their data. Sam Schreim, a strategy and management consultant, recognized this gap early in his career.

"As consultants, we'd often see brilliant analyses fail to make an impact because the presentation didn't do justice to the data," Schreim explains. "We created STC AI to make professional-quality data storytelling a skill anyone can master—not just data experts."

What Sets STC AI Apart?

STC AI simplifies the process of creating engaging visuals directly within PowerPoint. With a library of over 50 advanced chart types and qualitative visuals like Decision Trees, Process Charts, and Population Pyramids, it's designed for versatility and ease of use.

Key features include:

Interactive Design: Add animations and dynamic elements to make data more engaging

Customization for Branding: Tailor charts with brand-specific colors, fonts, and logos

Seamless Integration: Works directly in PowerPoint, eliminating the need for complex software

"Selecting the right chart isn't just about aesthetics—it's about clarity and persuasion," Schreim says. "A Waterfall Chart, for example, can clearly show changes in financial performance, while a Radar Chart is perfect for comparing variables at a glance."

While there are many data visualization tools available, most come with either a high price tag or a steep learning curve. STC AI distinguishes itself by offering powerful features for free, placing professional-grade tools within everyone's reach.

Looking to the Future

With plans to introduce AI-powered chart creation and real-time data integration in 2025, STC AI is poised to lead the charge in accessible, effective data storytelling.

"We're just getting started," Schreim hints. "Our goal is to help professionals everywhere unlock the full potential of their data—and to make storytelling with charts second nature."

About Storytelling with Charts (STC AI):

Storytelling with Charts (STC AI) is a free PowerPoint add-in that transforms raw data into compelling visual narratives. Co-founded by Sam Schreim, STC AI offers over 50 advanced chart types, interactive designs, and brand customization features, making professional-grade data storytelling accessible to everyone. With plans for AI-powered chart creation and real-time data integration, STC AI is redefining data visualization for the modern professional.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603513/STC_AI.jpg

SOURCE Storytelling with Charts (STC AI)