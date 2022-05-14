stc Bahrain launches region's first unified automation and intelligence program, "uNOC"

Announced at SAMENA Council's Leaders' Summit, the program will adopt the highest level of digitization and automation in its operations to streamline and unify stc operations. "uNOC" will enable services such as Communication Technologies (CT), IT, Business, and International Wholesale to operate on a single platform with enhanced digital capabilities.

Commenting on the launch, Nezar Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer at stc Bahrain said, "We are proud to be on the forefront of implementing Bahrain's agenda to embrace digitization and incorporate new technologies. Through the launch of "uNOC", we are advancing AI and machine learning technologies to enhance the user experience and maintain oversight on all stc operations via unification, automation, and intelligence. We are proud to be working with our partners Huawei to continue pushing boundaries and accelerating transformation in the Kingdom to better serve our expanding services portfolio."

With an aim to enhance user experience, the integrated platform will create a streamlined process that will enhance efficiencies across all operations. "uNOC" will incorporate various operations such as unified service management, unified workforce management, and all online governance via intelligent dashboards. As a first milestone, the platform will focus to promote "Zero touch surveillance" including the interconnection of processes across domains and one-click Operations visibility in near real-time.

Currently, more than 60% of Operations & Maintenance (O&M) systems in the world are maintaining multiple isolated OSS systems. The O&M systems result in poor resource efficiency, slow processes, and incomplete end-to-end operations capabilities. stc Bahrain revamped its processes by deploying them on a single and unified service management platform, with an ability to replace manual tasks with machines, resulting in high operations efficiency, higher network availability, and data quality.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

