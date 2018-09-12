STC Direct Nets Campaign Cup for Stellar Quarter

President Justin Sgro acknowledged the continued success of his team, which has been recognized multiple quarters in recent years. The STC Direct mission, to relentlessly acquire new customers and strengthen existing relationships, endures quarter after quarter.

"I'm exceedingly proud of our ability to maintain such high standards of performance," said Sgro. "We derive satisfaction from knowing we have achieved exceptional results on behalf of the client, but the recognition is nice to have as well."

Serving Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, STC Direct believes in pursuing a personalized approach to relationship building, promoting earnest connections that grow stronger over time. Headquartered in southwestern Pennsylvania, the company serves clients nationwide, with additional offices in Boston and Phoenix.

Believing that success is a choice, STC Direct seeks out future leaders with integrity who embrace teamwork and personal development – with a sense of urgency. The company's management training program is based on meritocracy, with team leaders groomed to evolve from entry level to management.

