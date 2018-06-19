STC Direct Recognized with National Honor for Q1 Performance

President Justin Sgro attributes the consistent results STC Direct has achieved to a skilled team that shares in the values and vision of the company. Determined by sales and quality measurements, the Campaign Cup is awarded to the superior team among other companies across the nation focused on the same campaign.

STC Direct has earned this distinction multiple times, but Sgro does not take the honor for granted. "Every quarter we have that golden opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to providing superior value to the client," said Sgro. "We are gratified to be earning this award for another quarter, and it motivates us to keep reaching higher every quarter."

Serving Fortune 500 clients in a diverse array of industries, STC Direct combines proven customer acquisition and retention methods with a personalized approach to relationship building. Sales locations include Boston and Phoenix as well as the flagship office in Pennsylvania, and the company serves clients throughout the U.S.

STC Direct embraces core values of integrity, teamwork, and personal development coincide with a fourth core value—urgency—characterizes the firm's priority on being reflexively responsible to the client's needs. The firm also supports various philanthropic efforts.

