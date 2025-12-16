stc Group signs five-year Master Frame Agreement with Ericsson to advance Saudi Arabia's digital infrastructure

Strengthened partnership ramps up stc group actions to accelerate delivery of digital infrastructure in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

The five-year agreement spans 5G hardware and software, cloud-native solutions, and advanced AI-driven managed services solutions

Agreement aligns with stc group's longer-term 6G readiness, and self-optimizing network ambitions

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- stc Group, a leading digital enabler in Saudi Arabia, has signed a new five-year Master Frame Agreement (MFA) with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to accelerate the delivery of advanced digital infrastructure and boost technology adoption across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Through the agreement stc Group will tap Ericsson's latest portfolio offerings including: 5G hardware and software, cloud-native solutions, advanced managed services, and infrastructure and network support (including third-party product (3PP) components).

stc Group and Ericsson have been longstanding partners, marked by milestones such as the successful deployment of one of the Kingdom's first 5G networks in 2019. Under the MFA, stc will accelerate 5G expansion and the rollout of advanced technologies such as 5G Standalone, 5G Advanced, Massive MIMO, Ericsson Radio System products, cloud-native platforms and network management solutions.

Abdullah M. Alowini, Supply Chain VP at stc Group, says: "This long-term agreement with Ericsson reinforces stc's commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging advanced technologies, we aim to deliver cutting-edge connectivity that empowers our customers, accelerates enterprise innovation, and supports the Kingdom's ambition to build a globally competitive digital economy."

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia, says: "We know how committed stc Group is to ensure that Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 becomes a reality. We share that commitment and will continue to work closely and productively with stc to deliver digital infrastructure to drive innovation and economic competitiveness goals - both for stc as a valued customer and for the vital role they have to make Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 a reality."

Through the expanded partnership, stc is positioned to drive new levels of innovation, efficiency, and entrepreneurship. With features such as 5G Standalone network slicing, stc will enable differentiated connectivity, to create a wide range of business opportunities and use cases across both consumer and enterprise segments in Saudi Arabia.

stc Group will also benefit from Ericsson's Managed Services capabilities to optimize network performance.

The partnership also supports stc's requirements for a scalable, resilient, and future-ready mobile network, advancing digital inclusion and next-generation technology adoption across the Kingdom.

The strengthened partnership scope aligns with stc Group's long-term strategic vision, including 6G readiness and cognitive self-optimizing networks. It also reinforces stc's role in advancing national priorities around digital infrastructure, public safety networks, and digital inclusion to increase national, regional and global competitiveness.

Related links:

Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN)

Ericsson Differentiated Connectivity

Ericsson: High-performing programmable networks

Managed Network Services: Empowering networks - Ericsson

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT STC GROUP:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. To learn more about stc group: Click here

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/stc-group-signs-five-year-master-frame-agreement-with-ericsson-to-advance-saudi-arabia-s-digital-inf,c4282148

The following files are available for download: