STCL Houston Accepting Applications Now for New, Flexible Part-Time Schedule for J.D. Program That Combines On-Campus Learning and Online Classes; Option Begins Fall 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Texas College of Law Houston (STCL Houston) will launch a new, flexible schedule for its part-time Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree beginning in fall 2022.

"South Texas College of Law Houston's part-time J.D. degree program has prepared successful, practice-ready attorneys for nearly a century," said President and Dean Michael F. Barry. "Graduates of our part-time program are respected attorneys, judges, corporate CEOs, public officials, prosecutors and more — across Texas and across the nation."

South Texas College of Law Houston

Working professionals already attend STCL Houston part time, with students attending classes on campus four nights per week. But that schedule doesn't work for everyone. The new part-time schedule therefore makes earning a respected, ABA-accredited law degree more convenient: students will take classes on campus two nights per week and will complete their remaining coursework in a flexible, online format.

Both part-time schedules will allow working professionals to maintain their professional responsibilities and income while advancing their career goals. Students will be able to decide which schedule fits best for their education.

During the pandemic, STCL Houston has had the opportunity to glean best practices in online, remote learning, and the new flexible part-time schedule combines the strengths of the South Texas in-person educational experience with the innovative use of technology.

"South Texas offers one J.D. degree on three separate schedules: full-time, in person part-time, and flexible part-time. Students can choose which schedule is best for them," Barry said. "Regardless of which option they choose, STCL Houston students receive the same exceptional legal education and experiential learning experiences our graduates have always received."

The part-time J.D. program is offered exclusively to students who begin in the fall semester. Applications for the fall 2022 program received by Feb. 10, 2022, will receive a waiver of the application fee .

ABOUT SOUTH TEXAS COLLEGE OF LAW HOUSTON

South Texas College of Law Houston is one of America's most diverse law schools in America's most diverse city. The history of STCL Houston dates back to 1886, when the local YMCA called for the organization to engage in educational endeavors. In 1923, the YMCA decided to establish a law school with a focus on offering night classes for working professionals. Located in downtown Houston, the law school provides an exceptional legal education featuring renowned faculty and nationally recognized, experienced-based learning. Alumni lead and serve with distinction as Texas Supreme Court justices, Fortune 500 CEOs, Tier 1 attorneys, state and national officials, judges, law professors and more.

Contact:

Michelle Morris, Ed.D.

AVP, Marketing and Communications

713.876.8546 (c) | 713.646.1794

[email protected]

SOURCE South Texas College of Law Houston