PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STD Carriers Disease Control and Prevention Services unveiled the latest version of their online sexually transmitted disease (STD) fighting machine by giving STDCarriers.com a mobile friendly facelift just in time for Valentine's Day. The renovation is part of an effort to improve the usability of STD Carriers for those looking to expose people with incurable STDs online anonymously with their phones.

Does your Valentine have VD? Lookup that special someone in the STD Registry to avoid Valentine's Day gifts that keep on giving. Protect others from dangerous STD Carriers by reporting that former fling that should have told you something safely and anonymously.

Best known for its STD Carrier Registry, the website is no stranger to the criticism that comes with innovation. Inventing the first online early warning alert system for STD prevention powered by a public database full of user-generated reports was sure to raise a few eyebrows, but doing so without a mobile friendly design can make obvious questions of privacy and legality distant afterthoughts when overall professionalism and technical aptitude are called into question. Critics hurling insults at the site's visual design became one nagging annoyance that kept coming back to irritate STD Carriers at unexpected and inopportune moments. They called it poor, disorganized, and at times even downright amateur. In response, STDCarriers.com underwent intensive treatment to prevent future flare-ups by detecting mobile devices and serving them mobile friendly pages with a professional look to last.

In the age of Tinder, the need to screen potential mates for threats to the purity and essence of your natural fluids has never been greater. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "STDs Continue to Rise in the U.S." and "Urgent action [is] needed to break the cycle of STD increases." STD Carriers is here to answer that call. The STD Carrier Registry already has thousands of reports on people. Hopefully people not like your special someone, but how would you know without taking out your phone and typing in their name? STD Carriers gives you a heads up you otherwise would not have when you need it most.

The new STD Carriers Disease Control and Prevention Services mobile website combines visual flair with social responsibility to deliver on all cylinders. Helping you lookout for your health wherever you are just in time to keep you from getting burned on Valentine's Day.

