STD Testing Market to Garner $133.93 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 5.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "STD Testing Market (Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing) By Sexually Transmitted Disease Types (Chlamydia testing, Syphilis, Gonorrhoea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Papilloma Virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus testing) and Type (Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2025." According to the report, the global STD testing market was accounted for $86.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $133.93 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of STD, implementation of national screening programs, and supporting reimbursement for STD testing have fueled the growth of the global STD testing market. On the other hand, social stigma associated with patients visiting specialized STD clinics, huge proportion of patients infected with STD in out-of-reach geographic areas, and stringent regulatory abidance requirements for the participants of STD market hamper the growth to certain extent. However, decreasing number of visits to GUM clinics and specialized STD clinics, several prospects for technology, and POC test providers in the emerging economies are expected to create multiple opportunities in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/385

The Chlamydia Testing segment to rule the roost-

Based on disease type, the Chlamydia Testing segment held more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the study period. This is attributed to the wide prevalence of chlamydia across the world. Simultaneously, the Gonorrhoea segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% by 2025.

The laboratory testing segment to remain dominant through 2025-

Based on testing type, the laboratory testing segment generated the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market. Wide adoption of the method among end users has driven the growth of the segment. The point of care testing segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout 2019-2025. Rise in incidence of sexually transmitted diseases across the region has spurred the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, growing healthcare awareness and increase in responsiveness for early screening or diagnosis of the sexually transmitted diseases have accelerated the growth in more than one way.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/385

Key market players-

The report offers a detailed analysis of the key market players and they include Roche Holdings AG, BioMerieux, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Cepheid Inc., Danaher Corporation, Affymetrix, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin, and Orasure. These key players are expanding the scope of their business operations by incorporating innovative products in their product portfolios. They have also adopted a plethora of strategies such as group effort, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, developments, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

HIV Drug Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Cephalosporin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research