Steadfast Companies Launches Innovative Engagement Programs Powered by INCENTCO Technology

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INCENTCO, the premier provider of engagement and incentive technology, is excited to announce that STEADFAST COMPANIES is launching an innovative new associate engagement program using INCENTCO technology.

"We are thrilled and honored to be partnering with an industry leader such as Steadfast," says Gerry Wiatrowski, co-founder of INCENTCO. "The multifamily industry has been slow to embrace strategic associate engagement programs but Steadfast is a proven innovator that recognizes the value of an engaged and motivated workforce. Kudos to Randy Ell and his team for taking the lead."

"With two of our core values being Value People and Embrace Opportunities, a strategic associate engagement program aligns well with what we believe is important for our associates and company," says Randall Ell, chief operating officer of Steadfast Companies. "INCENTCO technology provides the ultimate platform to recognize and reward our associates for performance and achievement," says Ell. "With all of the platform tools and features that INCENTCO offers, we can 'dial in' on what motivates our associates and give them another reason to stay with us."

About Steadfast Companies

STEADFAST COMPANIES is a privately owned real estate investment consortium that acquires, develops and manages real estate in the U.S. and Mexico. Since its formation in Orange County, California, in 1994, Steadfast Companies has developed into a multifaceted real estate organization that owns and/or operates over $5.4 billion in commercial, multifamily, retail and hospitality projects.

About INCENTCO

INCENTCO technology is currently being used for employee and resident programs in all areas of real estate including student housing, military housing, single-family rental, fee-managed and others. INCENTCO technology also is deployed in non-real estate industries in both domestic and global markets.

