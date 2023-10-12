Steady Growth Forecasted for Global Gasoline Market: Expected to Reach $128.21 Billion in 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gasoline Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gasoline market is poised for steady growth, with an expected increase from $125.94 billion in 2022 to $128.21 billion in 2023, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.80%. Moreover, this growth trend is anticipated to continue, reaching $136.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.64%.

The key players in the gasoline market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, PBF Energy Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, PetroChina Company Limited, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., China National Petroleum Corporation, BP plc, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, Motiva Enterprises LLC, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), and Emirates National Oil Company Group.

Reasons to Purchase

  1. Global Insights: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the market with coverage spanning 12+ geographies.
  2. COVID-19 Impact: Learn how the market is influenced by the pandemic and its expected rebound.
  3. Geopolitical Factors: Assess the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.
  4. Inflation Impact: Understand the effects of high global inflation on market growth.
  5. Strategic Planning: Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.
  6. Investment Opportunities: Identify growth segments for strategic investment.
  7. Competitive Edge: Outperform competitors using forecast data and market drivers and trends.
  8. Customer Insights: Understand customer preferences through the latest market share data.
  9. Benchmarking: Benchmark your performance against key competitors.
  10. Presentation-Ready Data: Obtain reliable high-quality data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Gasoline, a fuel derived from crude oil and other petroleum liquids, is primarily utilized in internal combustion engines. It encompasses regular gasoline with an octane value of 87, a by-product of crude oil known for its flammability. This versatile fuel finds applications in transportation, small aircraft, electricity generators, recreational vehicles, and more, serving industries such as transportation and power generation.

The gasoline market research report offers comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, and competitor insights, catering to the gasoline optical components industry. This report equips you with detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities for thriving in the gasoline optical components sector.

Product innovations are driving the gasoline market, with companies like Renewable Energy Group Inc. introducing cleaner-burning, lower-emission fuels like EnDura Fuels in March 2022. These innovations support sustainability goals in transportation, rail, maritime, aviation, and other industries.

In 2022, North America led the gasoline market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA featured in the report.

The surge in automobile demand is a driving force behind gasoline market growth, especially in areas with limited adoption of electric or alternative fuel vehicles. In 2021, US auto manufacturers produced around 6.3 million passenger automobiles, a 3.1% increase over 2020, while global car production climbed by 2.7% to 63.2 million units. Electric vehicle (EV) sales doubled in 2021, reaching 6.6 million, indicating a growing demand for gasoline.

The gasoline market includes various gasoline types such as regular, midgrade, premium, ethanol-blended, oxygenated, and reformulated gasoline. Market values are based on 'factory gate' values, encompassing goods sold by manufacturers or creators, along with associated services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gasoline Market Characteristics

3. Gasoline Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gasoline Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Gasoline Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Gasoline Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Gasoline Market

5. Gasoline Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Gasoline Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Gasoline Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Gasoline Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Gasoline Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Regular Gasoline
  • Special Gasoline

6.2. Global Gasoline Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Transportation
  • Small Aircraft
  • Electricity Generators
  • Recreational Vehicles
  • Other Applications

6.3. Global Gasoline Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Transporation
  • Power Generation
  • Other End-Users

7. Gasoline Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Gasoline Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Gasoline Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfxzcp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Spay and Neuter Market Expected to Reach $2.24 Billion in 2023 with 5.8% CAGR: A Growing Trend in Pet Ownership Drives Demand

Spay and Neuter Market Expected to Reach $2.24 Billion in 2023 with 5.8% CAGR: A Growing Trend in Pet Ownership Drives Demand

The "Spay And Neuter Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global spay and neuter market is on...
Global RNA Market Dominated by North America with 94% Share in 2035: Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential - Latest Insights and Investments Unveiled

Global RNA Market Dominated by North America with 94% Share in 2035: Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential - Latest Insights and Investments Unveiled

The "RNA Therapeutics Market and RNA Vaccines Market by Type of Modality, Type of Molecule, Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, Key...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.